Hit by outbreak, life comes 'Full Circle' for iconic New Delhi bookstore

Full Circle, a bookstore and eatery nestled in New Delhi’s Khan Market, has been forced to shut shop due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (AN photo by Sanjay Kumar)
Full Circle, a bookstore and eatery nestled in New Delhi’s Khan Market, has been forced to shut shop due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (AN photo by Sanjay Kumar)
Full Circle, a bookstore and eatery nestled in New Delhi’s Khan Market, has been forced to shut shop due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (AN photo by Sanjay Kumar)
Full Circle, a bookstore and eatery nestled in New Delhi’s Khan Market, has been forced to shut shop due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (AN photo by Sanjay Kumar)
Sanjay Kumar

Hit by outbreak, life comes ‘Full Circle’ for iconic New Delhi bookstore

  • Other traders in reputed Khan Market say low sales, high rents forcing them to shut shop, too
  • The Khan Market is one of the most sought-after destinations in Delhi
NEW DELHI: Cakes, coffee, and conversations — that’s what Pallavi Singh says she will miss most about Full Circle, a famous bookstore and eatery nestled in the heart of New Delhi’s iconic Khan Market, which has been forced to shut shop due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak wreaking havoc across India and its capital.
“I used to visit Full Circle once or twice a month. My friends and I have spent many evenings there, discussing life and literature at its coffee shop, Cafe Turtle. I cannot believe it is closing down,” Singh, 32, a Delhi-based writer and researcher, told Arab News on Saturday.
The popular hangout, which Singh used to travel nearly 20 kilometers to visit every month, is among travel guide Lonely Planet India’s “must-visit places” in New Delhi and takes pride of place at Khan Market, too. 
However, due to low sales and spiraling costs, its owner said last week that the bookstore and coffee house was shutting after 22 years in business.
“It was a particularly difficult decision for us to make, since running the bookshop was not a mere business for my family, but a way of living,” Priyanka Malhotra, who is the second generation in her family to manage Full Circle, told Arab News.
Malhotra is one of several traders who said they had no option but to pull down the shutters during the “overwhelming and uncertain times.”
“Many landlords and tenants have come to satisfactory agreements, wherein the former waived off the rent for the lockdown period and agreed to reduced rents post lockdown. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to come to a resolution that would allow us to sustain operating out of a retail space such as Khan Market,” she said about the area, which has been listed by global property consultant, Cushman & Wakefield, as one of the 20 most expensive retail locations in the world, with a retail value of $243/sq ft.
The shopping center was originally built to house refugees migrating to India after the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.
Named after and in honor of Abdul Jabbar Khan, a brother of popular Pashtun leader and freedom fighter Abdul Ghaffar Khan — also known as “Frontier Gandhi” for his nonviolent way of struggle in the erstwhile North West Frontier Province (NWFP) — the Khan Market, over the years, has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations in Delhi.
A majority of the 80 shops in the area are owned by businesses serving exotic Asian cuisine. There are, however, a few grocery stores in the area too, which are considered expensive when compared to other markets in Delhi.
However, the two-month lockdown and a June 3 directive issued by the government for the reopening of malls, shops and restaurants, resulted in four other renowned shops, besides Full Circle, closing within a week of reopening on June 8.
“Not more than 50 percent of the seating capacity shall be permitted in a restaurant,” one of the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry said.
These include Sidewok, a 16-year-old Asian cuisine restaurant, and Smokey’s BBQ and Grill, a regular on the fast food scene in the area after opening its doors to residents six years ago.
Neither of the owners of the two stores was available for comment when contacted by Arab News. However, a Sidewok employee said the “high rent was the main issue” for the closure of the restaurant.
“The government guidelines say that a restaurant cannot utilize more than 50 percent of its total seating capacity and this regulation makes it difficult for any restaurant to sustain the business,” he said.
With half the seats empty, it meant a 50 percent cut in profits too.
“It is a tough situation for both shopkeepers and the landlords now. Many landlords are dependent on rent to sustain themselves, and they cannot negotiate beyond a point,” Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Traders Association of Khan Market told Arab News, before adding that getting things on track was a work in progress.
“Some landlords have negotiated the rent agreement anew, and some are in the process of doing so. The eateries find it difficult to sustain because they have to operate with half the eating capacity, and they have a time limit of 9 p.m. However, I don’t think one should question the future of Khan Market,” he said.
It is little consolation for regular customers with an emotional attachment to the place, who said that things would “never be the same again.”
“It is regrettable that some of the places which I used to visit with my friends have closed down. Going to Khan Market will never be the same experience again,” Yashi Raj, a student, told Arab News.
Singh agrees, reminiscing about the time spent in the company of great friends, coffee and conversations.
“With Full Circle closing down, it’s like a part of my life spent at the place is gone, too.”

Topics: India New delhi Coronavirus

EU agrees purchase of 300 million coronavirus vaccine doses

Updated 13 June 2020
AFP

EU agrees purchase of 300 million coronavirus vaccine doses

  • Oxford University began initial trials with hundreds of volunteers in April and is now expanding them to 10,000 participants
  • The development of a vaccine could be successfully completed by year end, German government sources said
Updated 13 June 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands have signed an agreement with pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca to guarantee the supply to the EU of 300 million doses of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the German government announced on Saturday.
The four countries have signed an agreement with the group, formed in 1999 from the merger of the Swedish company Astra and British company Zeneca, which provides for the supply of a vaccine to all EU member states as soon it is discovered, said the German Ministry of Health.
AstraZeneca is partnering in the enterprise with Britain’s Oxford University, which has pioneered the inoculation.
The firm has been building separate supply chains around the world during the tests, striking other deals earlier this month to double production capacity to more than two billion doses.
“This agreement will ensure that hundreds of millions of Europeans have access to Oxford University’s vaccine following approval,” Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.
“With our European supply chain due to begin production soon, we hope to make the vaccine available widely and rapidly.”
Oxford University began initial trials with hundreds of volunteers in April and is now expanding them to 10,000 participants.
The development of a vaccine could be successfully completed by year end, German government sources told AFP.
The doses announced Saturday, potentially rising to 400 million, “must be distributed to all member states that want to participate, depending on the size of their population,” the German ministry said.
“In order for the vaccines to be available in large numbers very quickly after their possible approval this year or next year, production capacities must be guaranteed by contract now.”
According to the World Bank, the EU has a population of around 447 million.
German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that “the swift and coordinated action of a group of member states” would see “all EU citizens” stand to benefit.
The European Commission defended the idea on Friday that EU countries should join up to guarantee privileged access to a future vaccine, arguing strongly for the establishment of advance purchase contracts.
With the laboratories trying to find a vaccine in record time — 12 to 18 months instead of several years in normal times — these advance payments allow them to invest in production, even though the clinical trials on humans have not yet been finalized.
This commitment would give member states the right to buy doses at a certain price once the vaccine is available, in return for the risk taken in terms of investments.
Major pharmaceutical groups are engaged in a race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 417,000 people and infected more than 7.4 million worldwide.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 European Union

