What We Are Reading Today: Mavericks, Mystics and Misfits by Arthur Hoyle

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Mavericks, Mystics and Misfits by Arthur Hoyle

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Mavericks, Mystics, and Misfits: Americans Against the Grain takes the reader on a journey across American history, from the colonial period to the present, through the life stories of exceptional men and women who have responded in unconventional ways to the challenges and circumstances of their time and place.

The cast of characters reflects the diversity of the people who make up the American melting pot, according to a review published on goodreads.com.

The journey begins in Puritan New England, where the country’s roots were planted. It then visits America’s war of independence, before following the path of westward migration. It explores the struggle over slavery and the impact of the industrial revolution on the quality of American life. Chapters on the twentieth century take up the issues of war, alienation, and social inequity that haunt the American dream. 

 The journey ends as we wrestle with the challenge of climate change and its implications for our economic system and agriculture.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Topics: Books

