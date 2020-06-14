You are here

Jordan child labor incidence rises during coronavirus pandemic

Jordanian teenagers work at a stone cutting workshop in the inudstrial area of Sahab, 40 kms south of Amman, on December 22, 2008. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Child labor incidence in Jordan increased over the past three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study by the Jordan Labour Watch (JLW).

The continuing COVID-19 crisis is also expected to further increase the number of child laborers in Jordan, according to study that was released on World Against Child Labour Day.

“Several studies in Jordan have indicated that child labourers come from poor families and that COVID-19 will increase the number of the poor and put pressure on the families to pull out their children from schools and send them into the labour market,” Director of the Phenix Centre for Economic Studies, Ahmad Awad, told local daily The Jordan Times.

Statistics indicated that Jordan currently has 70,000 child laborers of which 45,000 work in “dangerous professions”, the JLW report said.

Millions of children risk being pushed into child labor as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which could lead to the first rise in child labor after 20 years of decline, a statement by International Labour Organisation and UNICEF said.

Eight jailed for life over Egyptian official assassination attempt

Updated 30 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Eight jailed for life over Egyptian official assassination attempt

Updated 30 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Cairo Criminal Court on Sunday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment over the failed assassination of Alexandria's security director in 2018. 
The court also upheld a January ruling that sentenced to death three other defendants, local media reports said.
Among those sentenced was Yahya Moussa, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a government ministry spokesman under the group’s brief rule. He was convicted in absentia.
The defendants were accused of attempting to kill Alexandria’s security director Mustafa El-Nemr in March 2018 by remotely detonating a car laden with explosives that targeted his convoy.  
The interior ministry said at the time that El-Nemr survived the attack but two of his guards were killed in the incident, and four others were injured.

It also blamed the Brotherhood, banned in Egypt and designated a terrorist group, for the bombing.

Topics: Egypt court

