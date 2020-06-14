You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq will export average of 2.8 mln bpd of oil in June

Iraq will export average of 2.8 mln bpd of oil in June

An oil installation in the massive Majnoon oil field near Basra, Iraq. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ynysf

Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq will export average of 2.8 mln bpd of oil in June

Updated 36 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq will export an average of 2.8 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June, its newly appointed oil minister said in an interview with Iraq's Sharqiya TV, adding that it was in the country's interests to comply with an OPEC+ deal to cut production.
Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail also said his ministry had requested Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq to export a maximum of 370,000 bpd as of June to help Iraq abide by the OPEC+ quota.

Topics: Iraq Oil OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
Iraq confirms commitment to reduce production in OPEC + deal
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production

Saudi Aramco acquires 2.1 billion SABIC shares, sources

Updated 22 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco acquires 2.1 billion SABIC shares, sources

  • Acquisition was part of a deal agreed in 2019 with Saudi Aramco to buy 70 percent of SABIC
  • Aramco says the deal completion is on track
Updated 22 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco bought 2.1 billion Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) shares on the Saudi stock market, Tadawul, on Sunday, according to a Reuters report quoting sources and market data.

The acquisition was part of a deal agreed upon in 2019 with Saudi Aramco to buy 70 percent of the petrochemical giant, sources added.

Four transactions were executed on the Saudi exchange, with SABIC’s shares worth SR259,125 billion ($69.1 billion), without naming the buyer as indicated by Tadawal data. Sources confirmed the transactions and stated they will be one of the biggest in the global chemical industry upon completion.

“The deal completion is on-track with expectations to be finalized before the end of the second quarter,” Aramco told Reuters in a statement when asked about the transactions. “We will make a completion announcement in due course.”

Sources told Reuters in May that Aramco had been looking to restructure the deal after SABIC’s market value fell more than 40 percent due to an oil price slump. Sources previously said that $10 billion in loan was raised this year by Aramco to help with the SABIC acquisition.

Sunday’s transactions suggested the deal price had not changed but it was unclear whether the structure for making payments to PIF had been revised.

Sunday’s deals were completed with prices ranging between SR123.40 and SR123.20 ($32.9-32.8) per share, similar to last year’s agreed price of SR123.39 per share with SABIC shares at SR88.50 during closing.

The shares are being sold by the Saudi sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), giving it more cash to invest in the government program to diversify the economy away from oil.

Topics: Aramco SABIC

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco passes final EU regulatory hurdle in $69bn SABIC deal
Business & Economy
SABIC EGM paves way for integration into Aramco

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco acquires 2.1 billion SABIC shares, sources
Floridians mark Trump’s birthday with flotillas, caravans
Why Lebanon’s electricity crisis is so hard to fix
Egyptians take up new hobbies under COVID-19 curfew
Yemen parties should ‘compromise to end the war,’ says British envoy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.