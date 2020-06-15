You are here

  • Home
  • Mexico braces to receive tourists

Mexico braces to receive tourists

Tourists wait to check in at the airport in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mqr2k

Updated 15 June 2020
Reuters

Mexico braces to receive tourists

  • A full recovery for Mexico’s tourism sector — which represents 8.7 percent of gross domestic product
Updated 15 June 2020
Reuters

CANCUN: Foreign visitors have begun to trickle back to the white sands and warm waters of Mexico’s Caribbean coast as its popular beaches gradually reopen to tourism with new sanitary measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 

“I’ve been stuck in New York City in my apartment for three months, so I decided that on the beach somewhere open was probably a good call,” said web designer Sam Leon, 31, after arriving on Saturday at the airport of famed resort town Cancun.

He said he planned to head to the trendy beach of Tulum with a friend, and said he had no qualms about possibly picking up the virus while traveling because he was in good health.

Others were similarly undeterred, even as Mexico reported record infection levels in recent days and in certain areas is at the peak of the pandemic. Mexico has registered 16,448 overall deaths.

“We travel all the time ... we’re really not super concerned,” said Canadian national Brad Kendell, 32, who lives in Panama. He had been in Mexico City with his wife last March when Panama put the country on lockdown.

They chose to decamp to Cancun for a “change of pace” while waiting for travel restrictions to ease.

About 20 tourists splashed in the water and relaxed on the sand on a recent day at Hard Rock Hotel, which reopened on June 8 along with 16 other beachside resorts in Cancun. Hard Rock said it installed hand sanitizer stations, ramped up cleaning and is enforcing distancing rules at the pool and beach areas.

Although hotels can allow guests into the water, public beaches remain closed.

“The most important thing right now is to revive the state’s economy, but we have to be careful with the health of our people,” Carlos Joaquin, governor of Quintana Roo state which includes Cancun, said last week.

A full recovery for Mexico’s tourism sector — which represents 8.7 percent of gross domestic product and employs 4.5 million people — looks far off.

Mexico registered only 86,000 foreign visitors in April, down from 2.8 million the same month the year before, according to official data.

Topics: Mexico tourists

Related

Offbeat
In Mexico City, experts find bones of dozens of mammoths
Business & Economy
Pressure mounts on Mexico to agree oil cut deal

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

Updated 15 June 2020
Reuters

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

  • Energy minister highlights plan to re-export crude from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa
Updated 15 June 2020
Reuters

ADEN: Yemen aims to raise its crude oil production by 25 percent to 75,000 barrels per day in the coming months, the energy minister of the country’s internationally recognized government said.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government controls the eastern and southern areas where Yemen’s oil-and-gas fields are located, while the Iranian-aligned Houthi group controls the capital Sanaa and the oil terminal of Ras Issa on the Red Sea.

“The oil ministry has put forward a plan to re-export crude oil from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa ... and we have succeeded in rehabilitating Al-Nashama oil port on the Arabian Sea,” Hadi’s government Energy Minister Aws Abdullah Al-Awd said in an interview.

The civil war has choked its energy output, shuttered its Aden refinery and damaged its infrastructure, Awd said, raising questions about Yemen’s ability to increase its crude production and rehabilitate the sector anytime soon. Yemen’s oil output has collapsed since 2015 when the Arab military coalition intervened in a war to try to restore Hadi’s government to power.

Yemen produced around 127,000 bpd before the conflict and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates it has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels. 

It has two primary crude oil streams, with light and sweet Marib and medium-gravity and more sulfur-rich Masila.

It is also working to build more pipelines and raise the limited storage capacity at Nashima port, which stands at 600,000 barrels compared to 3 million barrels in Houthi-controlled Ras Issa port, Awd said.

The minister also said he hoped that Yemen would resume production and exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Balhaf facility by next year, assuming improved security and a speedy recovery of global energy markets.

The plant, which was operated by France’s Total, declared force majeure in 2015 due to worsening security.

Topics: Yemen oil output

Related

Middle-East
Yemen’s Government demands UN action regards Houthi violation of deal
Business & Economy
Yemen oil export income tumbles 64% in May, reserves sink

Latest updates

Tunisia’s PM decides against relying on more external debt, will freeze salaries
Filipino journalist critical of Duterte convicted of libel
Nepal draws India’s ire with new outlines of territorial map
Bangladesh loses doctors to COVID-19
What We Are Reading Today: The Enneads of Plotinus by Paul Kalligas

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.