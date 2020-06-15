You are here

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid celebrate first anniversary in lockdown

Lipa and Hadid were first rumored to be a couple when they were spotted at a concert in London last July. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: British pop sensation Dua Lipa and part-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid are celebrating their one year anniversary together as a couple. 

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to her partner, The “New Rules” hitmaker wrote, “Nothing sweeter than 365 days being joint [sic] at the hip with you,” alongside a series of sweet snaps of Hadid.

Anwar commented on the post, writing: “Miii lovelyyy (sic)”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lipa was later presented with a fresh bouquet of flowers, which she captured in an image on her Stories alongside the caption: “1 year ago today we went on our first date... crazy how the best times fly by so quick @anwarhadid i love you (sic)”

The “Physical” star, who recently released her critically-acclaimed second studio album “Future Nostalgia”  is currently self-isolating with her beau in an Airbnb in London amid the coronavirus crisis. 

The 24-year-old singer previously confessed she is “learning so much more” about Hadid, who is the younger brother of megamodels Gigi and Bella, during their time in quarantine together. 

Speaking to People Magazine, she said: “It’s been really great - easy and fun and chill. We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we're learning so much more about each other.”

Lipa and Hadid were first rumored to be a couple when they were spotted at a concert in Hyde Park, London, in July 2019 — and they soon made it Instagram official.




The couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2019 American Music Awards. AFP

While the duo has kept things relatively lowkey, they have been spotted together a few times, including at the 2019 American Music Awards in November, which marked their first red carpet appearance together.

In a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the pop star revealed how she slid into the 20-year-old’s DMs prior to the start of their relationship. 

“I have a confession to make… mine was my boyfriend, so my current boyfriend,” Lipa said via video chat of the celebrities that she’s Direct Messaged. “I definitely did that.”  Although, she revealed, they had actually met before at a barbecue “but then it carried on into DMs.” 

