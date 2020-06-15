Arab coalition vows to take ‘rigorous measures’ against Houthis after latest drone attack

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Monday it would take "rigorous measures" to stop Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia after intercepting drones launched by the militia towards Asir region.

Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthis deliberately target civilians with their attacks and that the coalition was taking all necessary measures to protect the Kingdom's citizens, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“This terrorist act is an extension of the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia’s terrorist attempts to target innocent civilians,” he said. “The continuation of the Houthi militia in its hostile, terrorist acts using bomb-laden UAVs to target innocent civilians is a blatant violation of the customary International Humanitarian Law.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to apply and implement all decisive and rigorous measures to neutralize and destroy such capabilities and to protect innocent civilians from these terrorist acts."

Monday's attack came just two days after the coalition intercepted a Houthi missile which targeted the Saudi city of Najran on Saturday morning, launched from the Yemeni governorate of Saada.

Some civilians were injured after fragments of the missile fell on them.

Following Saturday's drone attack, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned Houthi drone attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia.