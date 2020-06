RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has virtually signed here the basic charter of the Arab Group for Space Cooperation with the participation of 14 countries.

The charter, which will be signed by 14 Arab countries as follows: (The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia, Sudan, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Iraq and Mauritania), aims to establish the first Arab group for space cooperation.