Egyptian journalist detained on fake news charges: Lawyer

A police car leaves in the northern part of Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS)
Updated 16 June 2020
AP

  • The authorities know that those who are arrested have no connection to acts of violence or incitement to it,” board member Mohamed Saad Abdel Hafiz wrote on Facebook
AP

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities detained a prominent local journalist Monday on charges of spreading fake news, his lawyer said, in the government’s latest crackdown on press freedom.
Mohamed Monir, 65, was taken by plainclothes security officers from his apartment in Giza, his family said in a statement. Over the weekend, Monir had posted surveillance footage on his Facebook page, showing scores of heavily armed police officers breaking into his home to search it when he wasn’t there.
He later appeared before state security prosecutors who ordered his 15-day pretrial detention on charges of spreading fake news, joining a terrorist group and misusing social media, said his lawyer, Nabeh el-Ganadi.
Monir is editor-in-chief of Al-Diyar newspaper and a former deputy editor of the pro-government Al-Youm Al-Sabae, or Seventh Day newspaper, among other outlets, his lawyer said.
The interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the case.
Monir’s family said he had been interviewed recently by Al-Jazeera TV, a Qatari-owned channel banned by Egypt’s government, but meant no harm by it. His lawyer did not comment on his connection to Al-Jazeera.
After the 2013 ouster of Islamist President Muhammad Mursi amid mass protests against his one-year rule, Egyptian officials shut down the Al-Jazeera network and detained many of its reporters, accusing the outlet of providing a platform for Egypt’s enemies, particularly the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.
Monir’s arrest drew sharp condemnation from the global press advocacy group Committee to Protect Journalists, as well as the local journalists’ union.
“Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Mohamed Monir and drop these baseless charges,” said CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, Sherif Mansour. “Monir is already in failing health, and to detain him pending trial during a pandemic is exceptionally cruel.”
The group also noted that Monir had criticized the Egyptian government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Al-Jazeera. Rights groups have repeatedly raised alarm that Egyptian authorities are using the pandemic as cover to escalate their clampdown.
Several members of the Egyptian journalists’ union called for an emergency board meeting to discuss the “siege imposed on freedom of the press,” noting that Monir is the fourth union member to be arrested in the recent weeks.
“The authorities know that those who are arrested have no connection to acts of violence or incitement to it,” board member Mohamed Saad Abdel Hafiz wrote on Facebook. “Silencing everyone and spreading fear is their goal, not only for journalists, but for all those who express an opinion or different position in this country.”
General-turned-president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent, suppressing critics and jailing thousands. Egyptian authorities have been accused of using flimsy terrorism charges to imprison political and social opponents. The government has previously denied human rights violations and justified arrests on national security grounds.
CPJ has named Egypt the third worst jailer of journalists, after China and Turkey.

P&G steps up as ‘force for good’ via COVID-19 relief mission

Arab News

  • Communications chief: ‘It’s very important for us to serve, and not sell at this time’
Arab News

DUBAI: Procter & Gamble (P&G) has launched its “Protect our Heroes” campaign as a COVID-19 relief mission in the Gulf. 

As part of the mission, P&G will provide support for communities, employees and relief agencies through various initiatives, including the donation of masks and sanitizers to frontline workers and families affected by COVID-19.

The company has partnered with the Health Endowment Fund in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health in the UAE and the federal government in Nigeria.

It is also providing essential product donations — including Always, Pampers, Safeguard, Gillette and Ariel — to relief agencies and governments to support health care workers, and supporting online learning programs for children in the UAE.

“We have been talking for many years about this concept of being a ‘force for good’ and ‘force for growth,’ which has been driving a lot of our brand building work as well as our actions to support communities across the globe,” said Deepa Vaidyanathan, P&G’s head of communications for India, the Middle East and Africa.

“The principle is that if we continue to try and spark change, remove bias and do good, it will not only be good for the communities that we serve, but also good for the business.”

One of the key topics under this umbrella has been gender equality, as evidenced by campaigns such as “Like a Girl” globally and “Generation of Firsts” in Saudi Arabia.

Vaidyanathan said during the pandemic, the company realized that it had a role to play since it manufactures a lot of essential hygiene products. Moreover, 70 percent of all health care workers are women. “So we’ve been working with charities and governments across the world to give our products to frontline health care workers but also women and adolescent girls in need,” she added.

P&G is currently focusing on three key priorities: Employees, serving consumers and serving communities.

The company is working on creating conditions that allow employees to work from home in a productive way while juggling home responsibilities.

It has not cut any staff due to the pandemic; on the contrary, regular hiring processes and patterns continue. 

It is also working on keeping its manufacturing plants running safely — two of which are in Saudi Arabia — in order to meet consumer demand.

In fact, key P&G sites, which manufacture household brands, have been expanded to produce essential safety items such as masks and hand sanitizers.

Lastly, through its various partnerships, P&G is working on serving its communities with essential products and helping those in need.

Brands’ response to COVID-19 through their advertising and communications has not gone unnoticed, but that is not necessarily for the best.

A recent GfK report found that while 75 percent noticed examples of companies being a force for good during the coronavirus crisis, an overwhelming 78 percent noticed examples of companies trying to take advantage.

Consumers feel like brands are pandering, virtue signaling or worse, taking advantage of the crisis to sell.

Vaidyanathan said this is something P&G is deeply aware and understanding of. 

“It’s very important for us to serve, and not sell at this time. Right now, consumers need to be served with what they need, and they don’t necessarily need to be sold new things.”

She added: “That has been our principle and anywhere you look, we’ve been very careful to ensure that we’re truly doing good, and that our actions are speaking louder than words.”

So far, globally P&G’s in-kind, product and monetary donations add up to tens of millions of dollars across more than 200 relief organizations, more than 30 brands in more than 30 countries.

