Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran

A view of a painting on a wall written in the Dari Language reading "We cannot breath" during a protest denouncing the killings of Afghan refugees in Iran in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP)
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Iran home to nearly 3m Afghan migrants
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Tuesday expressed concerns about Afghan migrants living in Iran.

Afghans have been killed in two separate incidents in Iran recently, sparking protests in Kabul and elsewhere.

The first incident took place on May 1 when 13 drowned after they were allegedly coerced by Iranian border guards to cross a river at gunpoint, according to a report from the AIHRC and a probe by Kabul. The second took place in the Iranian city of Yazd on June 5, when three died in a moving car after police opened fire on the vehicle and set it ablaze.

“We are seriously asking Afghanistan’s government and the Foreign Ministry to take seriously the issue of rights of Afghan nationals abroad, and have shared our concerns with them about the abuses that have happened in Iran against them,” Mohammad Alim Azizi, a senior AIHRC official, told Arab News.

He added that, due to a mandate which confines its operations to Afghanistan, the AIHRC could not probe the car incident. Iran has confirmed that the car was shot at, saying that the driver refused to stop despite being instructed to do so. It has promised to share its findings about both incidents with Afghanistan.

But the delay in taking the perpetrators to task has led to a public outcry and Afghans have carried out anti-Iran protests in recent days in Afghanistan, the US and Europe.

The demonstrations of anger led Iran to summon the Afghan envoy on June 14, after a group of protesters threw red ink on the entrance of its Kabul embassy.

Afghanistan pledged to send a high-ranking government delegation in the coming days to Iran to discuss bilateral issues and the fate of refugees there.

Iran is home to nearly 3 million Afghans, both legal refugees and illegal immigrants, and Afghans often use illegal smuggling routes along the 900 km border to travel to Iran in search of work.

Iran and Afghanistan have had an uneasy relationship in recent years, with Kabul accusing Tehran of using Afghan Shiite migrants to fight proxy wars in the Middle East, as well as providing cash and arms to Taliban insurgents fighting the Afghan government and US-led troops in Afghanistan.

Iran has been wary of the presence of US troops in Afghanistan and considers them a threat to the Islamic Republic.

The incidents were described as a wake-up call for Kabul.

Abdul Sattar Husseini, a lawmaker from western Afghanistan near the border with Iran, described the treatment of Afghan refugees by Iran as “utter oppression, terror and injustice.”

Toreq Farhadi, who served as an adviser during the former Afghan government, said Iran had used the presence of Afghan refugees in Iran as a “pyramid of pressure against Kabul” and was part of its policy of “unannounced confrontation” with Afghanistan.

“The new government in Kabul, which is weak and has uneasy ties with its other major neighbor Pakistan, fears to alienate Tehran,” he told Arab News, adding that trade ties were another factor.

“These leaders think that they need to have good relations with Iran, which has become our main trade partner. We annually import $2 billion of goods from there and at the same time Kabul is afraid that Iran can play a negative role in the talks with the Taliban."
 

Virus infects 97 politicians in Pakistan

Updated 22 min 41 sec ago
BENAZIR SHAH

Virus infects 97 politicians in Pakistan

  • Ruling PTI party is worst hit with two death and 36 testing positive for COVID-19
Updated 22 min 41 sec ago
BENAZIR SHAH

LAHORE: A total of 97 politicians, including 86 lawmakers from the country’s national and provincial assemblies, have tested positive for COVID-19 while six have died since the outbreak in Pakistan.

The members of the National Assembly (MNA) who have tested positive belong to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and several other political parties.

“Most of the MNAs who tested positive did not inform the secretariat,” Mehboob Gurmani, director-general media at the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat, told Arab News, explaining why the department did not have an official list of the infected legislators. “So we learned about them from the media.”

While some lawmakers were tested at a health facility in the parliament, others were tested privately, he said, adding that 40 staff members of the NA had also contracted the virus by June 12.

Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, who oversees the data for the coronavirus program, said that his department has yet to keep a count of politicians affected by the respiratory disease in the country.

Since February 26, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in Pakistan, the virus has become a significant threat to members of the ruling PTI party, with 36 leaders contracting the disease and two deaths reported, Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, said.

The second most-affected political faction is the PML-N with 23 lawmakers and office bearers affected, said Attaullah Tarar, general deputy secretary – who had tested positive for the disease and has since recovered.

The PML-N has also lost one of its lawmakers to the disease.

The PPP reported eight COVID-19 cases and has lost one parliamentarian, said Saeed Ghani, a senior party leader.

Ghani was the first lawmaker to announce he was going into self-quarantine after he posted a tweet on March 23.

Since then, several high-profile names have reportedly been infected, including Sheikh Rasheed, the federal minister for railways, Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition, Shehryar Khan Afridi, a state minister, Asad Qaiser, the NA speaker and two former prime ministers, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Sharif, who has served as Punjab chief minister many times in the past, wrote a series of tweets after contracting COVID-19, saying that he was being cautious, was staying at home and conducting meetings online.

He said that there had been “a couple of unavoidable outings recently like the appearance before NAB (National Accountability Bureau)” when the anti-corruption watchdog summoned him for questioning in a corruption case.

To date, the virus has claimed the lives of five provincial lawmakers: Syed Fazal Agha (Balochistan); Shaheena Raza (Punjab); Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa); Shaukat Manzoor Cheema (Punjab); and Ghulam Murtaza Baloch (Sindh), as confirmed by the respective party leaders.

Munir Orakzai, an MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, died on June 2. He was thought to have recovered from the disease after contracting the virus in early April and was brought parliament in a wheelchair. His family said he had later died of a cardiac arrest, with his death confirmed by an adviser of prime minister, Shahbaz Gill, on Twitter.

In addition to the above numbers, 30 lawmakers and politicians from other political parties have also tested positive.

These include the religious-politico party Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F), and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), Awani National Party (ANP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal (MMA), Awami Muslim League, Balochistan National Party (BNP), and independent legislators.

To stem the flow of new cases, the government has approved historical changes in the seating arrangements and voting processes in the lower and upper houses of parliament.

The new rules mandate that members follow social distancing and take other safety measures during sessions.

For the first time in the country’s history, the annual fiscal budget was presented on June 12 in a controlled environment with only 25 percent of lawmakers allowed to sit in the House.

Pakistan has a total of 1,195 members in its Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

