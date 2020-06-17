Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport releases guide ahead of resumption of activities

Saudi Arabia calls for global action against Israeli violations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Cabinet on Tuesday called on the international community to prevent Israel from its aggressive behavior, which threatened regional stability.



In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, acting Media Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet reaffirmed Kingdom’s rejection of Israeli plans to annex Palestinian territories and called for a unified Islamic position against the blatant violation of international resolutions.



The Cabinet also condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militias for firing ballistic missiles and using drones to target civilians in the Kingdom.



The ministers also reviewed the Kingdom’s participation in a virtual meeting of the G5 Sahel members hosted by France, and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s stance to support all countries in the war against terrorism and extremism.



The establishment of a center to provide different services to real estate developers has been approved as well as an aviation agreement between the Kingdom and Vietnam.



The Cabinet also adopted a unified classification of occupations.



The implications of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the local and international levels were also reviewed, as well as measures to fight it in the Kingdom and ensure the safety of Saudis and expats.

