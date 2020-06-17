You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport releases guide ahead of resumption of activities

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport releases guide ahead of resumption of activities

Expats living at compound in the Saudi capital Riyadh, run during a marathon race, an initiative launched by the Saudi sports ministry to encourage people to stay fit during the lockdown. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qu8f

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport releases guide ahead of resumption of activities

  • Battling and combats in sports will continue to be banned
  • Detailed rules can be accessed on the ministry’s website
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Sport released new protocols to ensure public health and safety when sports and sports-related activities resume on Sunday.
The guide discusses regulations which sport clubs and training areas must follow, state news agency SPA reported. A separate guide for gyms and private facilities would also be released.
Among the regulations that clubs must adhere to include the provision of sanitizers and disinfection of all areas; the ban on crowds and audiences, avoidance of hand shaking and physical contact among players, as well as the placement of social distancing stickers in relevant areas of facilities.
Some sports, such as taekwondo and karate, will not be allowed to have any tournaments, and instead will be practiced individually, the SPA report said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sports Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Webinar discusses future of digital government in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia rises in world competitiveness rankings

Saudi Arabia calls for global action against Israeli violations

Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia calls for global action against Israeli violations

  • The Cabinet also condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militants for firing ballistic missiles and using drones to target civilians in the Kingdom
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Cabinet on Tuesday called on the international community to prevent Israel from its aggressive behavior, which threatened regional stability.

In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, acting Media Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet reaffirmed Kingdom’s rejection of Israeli plans to annex Palestinian territories and called for a unified Islamic position against the blatant violation of international resolutions.

The Cabinet also condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militias for firing ballistic missiles and using drones to target civilians in the Kingdom.

The ministers also reviewed the Kingdom’s participation in a virtual meeting of the G5 Sahel members hosted by France, and reiterated Saudi Arabia’s stance to support all countries in the war against terrorism and extremism.

The establishment of a center to provide different services to real estate developers has been approved as well as an aviation agreement between the Kingdom and Vietnam.

The Cabinet also adopted a unified classification of occupations.

The implications of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the local and international levels were also reviewed, as well as measures to fight it in the Kingdom and ensure the safety of Saudis and expats.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet reviews measures taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport releases guide ahead of resumption of activities
New US sanctions aim to ‘starve’ Syria, Lebanon: Hezbollah
Abu Dhabi allows citizens, residents to exit city without permit
Saudi Arabia calls for global action against Israeli violations
Ihsan Bafakih, governor of Saudi Arabia's State Properties General Authority

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.