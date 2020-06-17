Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport releases guide ahead of resumption of activities

DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Sport released new protocols to ensure public health and safety when sports and sports-related activities resume on Sunday.
The guide discusses regulations which sport clubs and training areas must follow, state news agency SPA reported. A separate guide for gyms and private facilities would also be released.
Among the regulations that clubs must adhere to include the provision of sanitizers and disinfection of all areas; the ban on crowds and audiences, avoidance of hand shaking and physical contact among players, as well as the placement of social distancing stickers in relevant areas of facilities.
Some sports, such as taekwondo and karate, will not be allowed to have any tournaments, and instead will be practiced individually, the SPA report said.
- Battling and combats in sports will continue to be banned
- Detailed rules can be accessed on the ministry’s website
