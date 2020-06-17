You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi fund boosts stake in Spanish mobile tower operator Cellnex

Abu Dhabi fund boosts stake in Spanish mobile tower operator Cellnex

Above, a woman takes a picture with her mobile phone a poster by Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende in Barcelona on February 18, 2020. Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years and now controls more than 50,000 sites. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wxebq

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi fund boosts stake in Spanish mobile tower operator Cellnex

  • Abu Dhabi Investment Authority raised its holdings in Cellnex to 6.97 percent on June 10
  • Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund raised its stake in Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex after it had broken a shareholders pact with the Benetton family and Singapore’s sovereign fund last month.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority raised its stake in Cellnex to 6.97 percent on June 10, the Spanish stock market regulator said in a filing on Tuesday. The fund had said last month it owned 6.73 percent in Cellnex.
Italy’s Benetton family and the two sovereign funds announced last month they would break the shareholders pact that allowed them to control 29.9 percent in Cellnex.
After the operation, the Benettons would hold 16.45 percent in the telecom company and the two funds would each own 6.73 percent, the three investors said.
The Benettons and the Singapore fund have not announced any change in their respective holdings in Cellnex.
Spun off from Spanish infrastructure operator Abertis in 2015, Cellnex has expanded quickly and now has a market capitalization of close to $22.56 billion, making it the eighth largest company on the IBEX 35 blue-chip index.
Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years and now controls more than 50,000 sites. It is seen as a key player in a potential consolidation of the European telecoms infrastructure market.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE ADIA Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Related

Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi fund takes full ownership of New York office block
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi sovereign fund to boost active investments in fixed-income

HSBC revives plan for 35,000 jobs cuts delayed by coronavirus pandemic

Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

HSBC revives plan for 35,000 jobs cuts delayed by coronavirus pandemic

  • Bank will also maintain a freeze on almost all external recruitment
  • HSBC had postponed the job cuts, part of a wider restructuring to cut $4.5 billion in costs, in March
Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: HSBC is resuming a redundancy plan it put on ice after the coronavirus outbreak, and will cut around 35,000 jobs over the medium term, a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
The bank will also maintain a freeze on almost all external recruitment, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in the memo, which was sent to HSBC’s 235,000 staff worldwide.
“We could not pause the job losses indefinitely — it was always a question of ‘not if, but when’,” Quinn said, adding that the measures first announced by HSBC in February were “even more necessary today.”
A bank spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.
HSBC had postponed the job cuts, part of a wider restructuring to cut $4.5 billion in costs, in March saying the extraordinary circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic meant it would be wrong to push staff out.
Quinn said it now has to resume the program as profits fall and economic forecasts point to a challenging time ahead, adding that he had asked senior executives to look at ways to cut more costs in the second half of the year.
The bulk of the job losses are likely to fall in back office roles in HSBC’s Global Banking and Markets division, which houses its investment banking and trading businesses, a senior HSBC executive familiar with the plans said.
HSBC sees natural attrition of up to 25,000 roles each year but redeploying all affected staff to those roles was unrealistic, the executive said.
Shares in HSBC have fallen 27 percent since the start of March, with the pandemic prompting it to set aside $3 billion in bad loan provisions in its first quarter earnings.
Under the initial plan, HSBC said it would merge its private banking and wealth business, pare back its European equity business and reduce its US retail network.

Topics: Coronavirus HSBC

Related

Business & Economy
HSBC sees mounting credit losses after pandemic halves first-half profit
Business & Economy
HSBC sends over 100 London staff home over coronavirus case

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi fund boosts stake in Spanish mobile tower operator Cellnex
HSBC revives plan for 35,000 jobs cuts delayed by coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Hadid shares teaser for appearance on Food Network show
Japan’s exports fall most since 2009 as US demand slumps
Turkey passes competition law, raising concern about data, trade secrets

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.