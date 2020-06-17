You are here

Amazon launches in Kingdom as more Saudi shoppers go online

Customers can now shop on Amazon in Saudi Arabia using their Souq credentials. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

  • Customers can now shop on Amazon in Saudi Arabia using their Souq credentials and free next day delivery will be available for orders above SR200
  • Shopping worldwide has received a boost from pandemic-related lockdowns and more shoppers are forced to turn to the web for their purchases
RIYADH: Amazon has launched in the Kingdom as more Saudi shoppers turn to the web for purchases in the wake of the coronavirus.
It comes as online shopping worldwide gets a boost from pandemic-related lockdowns and more shoppers are forced to turn to the web for their purchases.
“The new store brings together the best of Souq’s local know-how and Amazon’s global retailing experience. The store’s selection ranges from local products to those from all over the world, including Amazon US,” said a statement on the homepage of Amazon.sa on Wednesday.
Customers can now shop on Amazon in Saudi Arabia using their Souq credentials and free next day delivery will be available for orders above SR200 ($53).
Abdullah Alghamdi, a 31-year old government employee in Riyadh, said the arrival of Amazon was a major boost for consumer choice in the Kingdom.
“I think this step will not only positively impact the service quality level of Souq, but the whole of online commerce in the Kingdom. The direct existence of a giant online e-commerce platform will definitely encourage more people to buy online and will ignite more competition” he said.
The coronavirus has triggered a surge in online shopping in Saudi Arabia that had benefited local retailers even before the arrival of Amazon.
In late March local online retailer BinDawood Holding reported that its average sales on a 10-day basis had increased by 200 percent, while its average order value rose by 50 percent and app installations by 400 percent, according to a report from Oxford Business Group.
Saudi grocery delivery app Nana has also received a business boost from the fast-changing retail landscape in the country when it raised $18 million in funding in March to expand its operations across the Middle East.
“As part of the Financial Sector Development Programme – itself part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s long- term development plan – the government hopes to increase the proportion of online payments to 70 percent by 2030, up from the 2020 target of 28 percent,” Oxford Business Group said.
Such policy support bodes well for the growth of the e-commerce sector in the Kingdom.
The Souq Saudi workforce has already grown to more than 1,400 in the last few years, according to its website.
The newly branded website is available in Arabic on both the desktop and app platforms.
To use amazon.sa on shoppers should download the Amazon shopping app and select “Saudi Arabia” from the settings.
Souq.com was founded in 2005 by Syrian entrepreneur Ronaldo Mouchawar.

Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May

Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May

  • OPEC+ pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June
Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

PARIS: Major oil producers sharply cut back output in May, data showed on Wednesday, as part of a concerted effort to prop up prices that have fallen dramatically in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest monthly report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), data showed that the cartel’s 13 member states throttled output by 6.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last month.

In April, OPEC and key allies such as Russia — grouped together under the OPEC+ banner — had pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June.

In a further crisis meeting earlier this month, the oil-producing nations subsequently agreed to extend those cuts through July.

OPEC itself does not officially publish exact output figures in its regular monthly bulletins, but instead cites data compiled by so-called secondary sources. And according to those statistics, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia bore the brunt of the cuts, curbing its output by 3.16 million bpd alone.

The UAE cut production by 1.364 million bpd and Kuwait axed 921,000 bpd.

The action was deemed necessary after oil prices plummeted in the face of falling demand as countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC estimated that 10 non-member states had also cut production by 2.95 million bpd in May, bringing the overall volume of cuts to 9.2 million bpd.

