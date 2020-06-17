You are here

London mayor Sadiq Khan takes pay cut over coronavirus funding cut fears

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the capital faces a budget shortfall of nearly $628 million over the next two years. (AFP file photo)
AFP

LONDON: London’s mayor announced Wednesday he will take a 10 percent pay cut due to a budget crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, as he urged the government to help Britain’s stretched local authorities.
Sadiq Khan said the capital faces a budget shortfall of nearly $628 million over the next two years because of an “unprecedented” income loss from the crisis.
The Labour mayor warned he could make cuts to police, fire and transport services without additional funding from the government, which he accused of risking “a new era of austerity.”
“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on London’s public finances,” he said in a statement, warning many local authorities across the country were in a similar position.
“I will do everything in my power to persuade ministers not to force another era of austerity on local and regional government.
“It’s only right that I should volunteer for an immediate pay cut in these extremely difficult circumstances.”
As well as taking a cut on his £152,734-a-year salary, Khan said he would freeze the wages of his 15 direct appointments given the £493-million budget shortfall forecast.
Like most local authorities, the directly elected London mayor — created in 2000 as part of local governance reforms — is funded through government grants and income from sources such as transport fares.
Funding for them from the British government has fallen dramatically over the last decade under the so-called austerity policies of the ruling Conservatives brought in after the 2008 global financial crash.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government says it has boosted their finances during the pandemic, but is facing its own mounting bill for various emergency virus response policies for workers.
Meanwhile, the government is facing unprecedented falls in revenues due to the nationwide lockdown introduced in late March and now being gradually eased.
Britain’s economy has crashed spectacularly, shrinking by one-fifth in size during April as unemployment has surged and it heads into recession.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development last week predicted the UK economy was on course to shrink by more than 11 percent in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Amid the grim economic picture, other regional and local leaders have echoed Khan’s call for extra funding to cope.
The devolved government in Scotland, which was given tax-raising powers when it was created in the late 1990s, warned this month of a possible “return to austerity.”
It wants increased borrowing powers, allowing it to take on debt, to fund its COVID-19 response.

Paris court to issue verdict in graft trial of Bashar Assad’s uncle

PARIS: A Paris court will give its verdict Wednesday in a trial on money laundering charges for Syrian President Bashar Assad’s uncle, who amassed a fortune in France over several decades.
Rifaat Assad, 82, may not be in the dock for judgment, having been hospitalized last December during his trial with internal bleeding.
The younger brother of the late Syrian president Hafez Assad — father of the incumbent president — is standing trial in Paris for crimes allegedly committed between 1984 and 2016, including aggravated tax fraud and misappropriation of Syrian funds.
France’s national finance prosecutor has sought a four-year prison sentence and a 10-million-euro fine, and has called for the confiscation of all Assad’s real estate, valued at $99.5 million.
Assad, who divides his time between France and Britain, denies the charges.
The 82-year-old, dubbed the “Butcher of Hama” for allegedly commanding troops who put down an uprising in central Syria in 1982, has been under investigation in France since 2014.
This came the year after anti-corruption group Sherpa filed a suit accusing Assad of using ill-gotten gains from corruption in Syria to build a real estate fortune in the country.
Formerly Syria’s vice president, Assad left his home country in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez, who led Syria from 1971 to 2000.
Today, he describes himself as an opponent of the regime of his nephew.
After he arrived in Europe, Rifaat Assad’s lavish lifestyle, four wives and 16 children soon raised eyebrows.
His reported French fortune includes two Paris townhouses, one measuring 3,000 square meters, as well as a stud farm, a chateau and 7,300 square meters of office space in Lyon.
He and his family also built up a huge portfolio of 507 properties in Spain, valued at around $786 million, Spanish legal documents show. All his properties in that country were seized by the authorities in 2017.
Assad, awarded France’s Legion of Honour in 1986 for “services rendered,” insists his lifestyle was made possible by gifts from the Saudi royal family amounting to more than a million dollars per month.
But while his lawyers claimed to document gifts of almost $25 million between 1984 and 2010, French investigators registered transfers from Saudi Arabia totaling only $10 million.
Assad’s trial opened on December 9 last year.
This is only the second trial of a foreign dignitary in France on charges of “ill-gotten gains.”
In the first, Equatorial Guinea vice president Teodorin Obiang received a three-year suspended jail term in October 2017 after being convicted of using public money to fund a jet-set lifestyle in Paris.

