You are here

  • Home
  • UK dual national beaten, drugged in Iranian prison

UK dual national beaten, drugged in Iranian prison

Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been incarcerated at Evin Prison, north of Tehran, since she was arrested on charges of espionage after attending a conference in Iran in 2018. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2bcyg

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

UK dual national beaten, drugged in Iranian prison

  • British-Australian academic punished for forming inmate choir as means of protest
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Australian national imprisoned in Iran has reportedly suffered beatings and been drugged by guards.

Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an expert in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne in Australia, and who was educated at Cambridge University, has been incarcerated at Evin Prison, north of Tehran, since she was arrested on charges of espionage after attending a conference in Iran in 2018.

Thought to be the only non-Iranian dual-national currently imprisoned by the regime, Moore-Gilbert, who does not speak Farsi, has formed a choir of fellow inmates that hum together while working in the prison kitchens, or while in their cells, to keep spirits up and to defy prison authorities.

Having revealed in letters smuggled from the prison that Iranian intelligence had tried to persuade her to become a spy for Tehran to secure her release, it emerged that she had also been trying to communicate with fellow female inmates, who are often threatened with rape and death while incarcerated, offering them support and urging them not to succumb to intimidation.

One source close to her family told British newspaper The Times: “She got huge respect from other prisoners for being so inventive in her defiance.”

But for her troubles, it has been claimed that Moore-Gilbert has suffered serious physical mistreatment at the hands of guards, and may have been drugged at the behest of Evin’s governor in an effort to make her “compliant.”

Another source told The Times that she had been seen receiving medical treatment for injuries to her hands and arms, and had severe bruising across her body.

The source added that Moore-Gilbert had appeared weak and incoherent, and described her as seeming “comatose.”

The use of drugs in the Iranian prison system to control prisoner behavior is thought to be commonplace, with most inmates only given access to foods such as bread and rice, and fresh fruits and vegetables hard to come by.

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, said Moore-Gilbert “is being kept in solitary (confinement) at a level of abuse that’s egregious, and the fact that the Iranian authorities are getting away with it is something that has shocked all the Iranian activists we’ve worked with.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was recently given temporary home-release as part of a nationwide effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Iranian prisons, spent time in the same wing of Evin as Moore-Gilbert.

“Nazanin battled it for a long time, but was taking sleeping tablets to get to sleep (before her release). I would think that most people in solitary are being drugged,” said Ratcliffe.

He warned that as with his own family’s attempts to secure his wife’s release, Iran would try “all sorts of manipulative tricks” to put pressure on the relatives of detainees.

Topics: UK Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iran reports over 100 coronavirus deaths for fourth day
Special
World
Rights body concerned over alleged abuse of Afghan refugees in Iran

US hits Syria with toughest sanctions yet to push Assad to end war

Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

US hits Syria with toughest sanctions yet to push Assad to end war

  • The fresh round of penalties on Syria come at a time when Assad is grappling with a deepening economic crisis
  • The fresh round of penalties on Syria designate Assad and his wife Asma personally
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed its toughest sanctions ever targeting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to choke off revenue for his government in a bid to force it back to United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the country's nearly decade-long war.
The fresh round of penalties on Syria, which designate Assad and his wife Asma personally, come at a time when Assad is grappling with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war and amid a rare outbreak of protests in government-held areas.
In a statement announcing the designations imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act - signed by President Donald Trump in December - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said 'many more' sanctions should be expected in the coming weeks and months.
"We will not stop until Assad and his regime stop their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people and the Syrian government agrees to a political solution to the conflict," Pompeo said.
He said the 39 designated individuals and companies have played a key role in obstructing a peaceful political solution to the conflict, and singled out Asma Al-Assad.
"I will make special note of the designation for the first time of Asma Al-Assad, the wife of Bashar Al-Assad, who with the support of her husband and members of her Akhras family has become one of Syria’s most notorious war profiteers," he said.
Syrian authorities blame Western sanctions for widespread hardship among ordinary residents, where the currency collapse has led to soaring prices and people struggling to afford food and basic supplies.

Topics: Syria Bashar Al-Assad Asma Al-Assad US Mike Pompeo

Related

Update
World
French court hands 4-year term to uncle of Syria’s Assad in graft case
Special
Middle-East
Caesar Act sends Syria’s Bashar Assad a stark reality check

Latest updates

France condemns ‘aggressive’ act by Turkish navy
Saudi Arabia announces 39 more COVID-19 deaths
Sudan further opens gold trade to private sector
Tunisian-Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari to star in new thriller ‘Balestra’
Qatar Airways will not take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.