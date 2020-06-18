You are here

Turkey wealth fund buys controlling stake in Turkcell

TWF, Turkey’s key investment arm, will be the largest shareholder in Turkcell with the deal. (Reuters)
Updated 18 June 2020
  • Deal is expected to close during the second half of 2020, subject to obtaining regulatory clearances
  • Disagreements between Turkcell’s shareholders have marred the smooth running of the company
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s state-owned wealth fund, TWF, said Thursday it has acquired a controlling stake in the country’s leading GSM operator Turkcell, via the purchase of shares held by Swedish company Telia for $530 million.
The transaction means that TWF, Turkey’s key investment arm, will be the largest shareholder in Turkcell and have effective control over its board of directors, the fund said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close during the second half of 2020, subject to obtaining regulatory clearances.
“We intend to support Turkcell management in its focus on innovation and their strategic initiatives such as 5G infrastructure while the company continues its pioneering role in product and services innovation,” said TWF chief executive Zafer Sonmez.
“We strongly believe that Turkcell will remain as a performance-driven entity and its financial results will be positively affected with our contribution through resolving the decades-long shareholder governance issues,” Sonmez said.
Separately, Telia confirmed it has agreed to sell its 47.1-percent stake in Turkcell Holding to the TWF for $530 million.
Disagreements between Turkcell’s shareholders have marred the smooth running of the company.
“The transaction also includes, subject to closing, a full and global settlement of all shareholder disputes and litigation connected to Turkcell and Turkcell Holding,” Telia said.
Telia chief executive Allison Kirkby said offloading the stake would “reduce risk, improve leverage and increase liquidity” for the Swedish company and will “generate better shareholder returns in our core markets.”

Topics: Turkey TWF Turkcell

Syrian war strangles regional economic growth says World Bank

Syrian war strangles regional economic growth says World Bank

  • War has led to higher debt burdens, deteriorating labor markets, and more restricted access to public services such as health care and electricity
  • Conflict has been responsible for annual reductions in economic growth of 1.2% points in Iraq, 1.6% points in Jordan, and 1.7% points in Lebanon in the last decade
LONDON: A decade of conflict in Syria has strangled economic growth among its neighbors and driven poverty higher in Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, the World Bank said on Thursday
The war has also led to higher debt burdens, deteriorating labor markets, especially for youth and women, and more restricted access to public services such as health care and electricity, the lender said in a new report.
It estimates the conflict has been responsible for annual reductions in economic growth of 1.2 percentage points in Iraq, 1.6 percentage points in Jordan, and 1.7 percentage points in Lebanon in the last decade. Poverty rates have also increased across all three countries over the same period, led by Lebanon where economic conditions have deteriorated further in recent weeks amid a currency crisis.
“The overall economic impact of the Syrian conflict on Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon has been disproportionately high compared to similar situations elsewhere in the world in the last few decades” said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank regional director for the Mashreq. “Looking forward, the international community can support the stability and prosperity of the Mashreq much more effectively through a strategy that combines a medium-term perspective, instead of quick fixes, and a regional focus that builds on cross-border linkages and coordinates a response across borders.”
The report is published as the US imposes the most sweeping sanctions yet against Syrian President Bashar Assad in an attempt to ratchet up pressure on the regime.
The economic fallout from the war has been felt in a number of ways by neighboring countries such as the demographic shock caused by the influx of millions of refugees to the collapse of tourism revenues.
At the peak, refugees exceeded a quarter of the local populations in Jordan, Lebanon, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the highest refugee concentration anywhere, the World Bank said.
The report said that regional states are largely unprotected against economic shocks because of weak social safety nets that often lead to reliance on short-term fixes to disruption, such as the use of diesel generators and water trucks.
It found that refugee children receive 5.4 fewer years of education than their host country peers in Lebanon, and 3.7 fewer years in Jordan, which is largely driven by low enrollment in secondary and tertiary levels. The World Bank estimates the human capital gain from closing these gaps could add to GDP growth by 1.1 percent in Lebanon and 0.4 percent in Jordan. 
The World Bank report calls for a regional response that focuses on building on cross-border connectivity which it said can deliver better outcomes across the Mashreq.

Topics: Syria Iraq Jordan Lebanon World Bank

