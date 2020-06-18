You are here

OPEC+ pushes for compliance, undecided on oil cut extension

A person passes the logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in front of OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, April 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • OPEC+ presses countries such as Iraq and Kazakhstan to comply better with oil cuts
  • Oil has recovered to above $41 a barrel from a 21-year low below $16 a barrel in April, helped by OPEC+ cuts and a recovery in demand
Reuters

LONDON/DUBAI/MOSCOW: An OPEC+ panel pressed countries such as Iraq and Kazakhstan on Thursday to comply better with oil cuts and left the door open for extending or easing record production curbs from August.
The panel, known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), advises OPEC+ and will meet again on July 15, when it would recommend the next level of cuts, designed to support oil prices battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have been cutting output since May by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — or 10% of global supply — after oil demand plunged by up to a third.
After July, the cuts are due to taper to 7.7 million bpd until December.
Two OPEC+ sources said Thursday’s virtual JMMC meeting didn’t discuss extending cuts into August. A draft statement seen by Reuters also made no mention of the extension.
The sources also said Iraq and Kazakhstan presented a plan for how to compensate for May overproduction in July-September. Nigeria, Angola and Gabon have been given until Monday to submit their plans.
Compensations by laggards in future months mean that even if OPEC+ decides to ease cuts, in practice they will be deeper.
Oil has recovered to above $41 a barrel from a 21-year low below $16 a barrel in April, helped by OPEC+ cuts and a recovery in demand as governments ease coronavirus lockdowns.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, and Russia have to perform a balancing act of pushing up oil prices to meet budget needs while not driving them too high to avoid a resurgence of US shale production.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday Moscow was happy with the current oil price. US output has plunged by a record 2 million bpd, but there are signs it is recovering quickly.

Syrian war strangles regional economic growth says World Bank

Updated 18 June 2020
Sean Cronin

  • War has led to higher debt burdens, deteriorating labor markets, and more restricted access to public services such as health care and electricity
  • Conflict has been responsible for annual reductions in economic growth of 1.2% points in Iraq, 1.6% points in Jordan, and 1.7% points in Lebanon in the last decade
Sean Cronin

LONDON: A decade of conflict in Syria has strangled economic growth among its neighbors and driven poverty higher in Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, the World Bank said on Thursday
The war has also led to higher debt burdens, deteriorating labor markets, especially for youth and women, and more restricted access to public services such as health care and electricity, the lender said in a new report.
It estimates the conflict has been responsible for annual reductions in economic growth of 1.2 percentage points in Iraq, 1.6 percentage points in Jordan, and 1.7 percentage points in Lebanon in the last decade. Poverty rates have also increased across all three countries over the same period, led by Lebanon where economic conditions have deteriorated further in recent weeks amid a currency crisis.
“The overall economic impact of the Syrian conflict on Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon has been disproportionately high compared to similar situations elsewhere in the world in the last few decades” said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank regional director for the Mashreq. “Looking forward, the international community can support the stability and prosperity of the Mashreq much more effectively through a strategy that combines a medium-term perspective, instead of quick fixes, and a regional focus that builds on cross-border linkages and coordinates a response across borders.”
The report is published as the US imposes the most sweeping sanctions yet against Syrian President Bashar Assad in an attempt to ratchet up pressure on the regime.
The economic fallout from the war has been felt in a number of ways by neighboring countries such as the demographic shock caused by the influx of millions of refugees to the collapse of tourism revenues.
At the peak, refugees exceeded a quarter of the local populations in Jordan, Lebanon, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the highest refugee concentration anywhere, the World Bank said.
The report said that regional states are largely unprotected against economic shocks because of weak social safety nets that often lead to reliance on short-term fixes to disruption, such as the use of diesel generators and water trucks.
It found that refugee children receive 5.4 fewer years of education than their host country peers in Lebanon, and 3.7 fewer years in Jordan, which is largely driven by low enrollment in secondary and tertiary levels. The World Bank estimates the human capital gain from closing these gaps could add to GDP growth by 1.1 percent in Lebanon and 0.4 percent in Jordan. 
The World Bank report calls for a regional response that focuses on building on cross-border connectivity which it said can deliver better outcomes across the Mashreq.

