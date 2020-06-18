You are here

  • Home
  • From the horror of Aleppo to the UK’s COVID-19 front line — a Syrian doctor’s journey

From the horror of Aleppo to the UK’s COVID-19 front line — a Syrian doctor’s journey

1 / 4
Dr. Mohamad Kajouj is one of a number of refugees working in British hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy Mohamad Kajouj)
2 / 4
Mohamad’s only choice after fleeing Syria was to travel from Turkey to Greece in a rubber dinghy. (Courtesy Mohamad Kajouj)
3 / 4
Dr. Mohamad Kajouj is one of a number of refugees working in British hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy Mohamad Kajouj)
4 / 4
Dr. Mohamad Kajouj is one of a number of refugees working in British hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy Mohamad Kajouj)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n24y8

Updated 14 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

From the horror of Aleppo to the UK’s COVID-19 front line — a Syrian doctor’s journey

  • A refugee who experienced the horrors of Aleppo is now fighting on the UK’s COVID-19 frontline
  • Granted asylum in Britain despite not speaking English, the young doctor set about rebuilding his medical career
Updated 14 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Six years ago, Dr. Mohamad Kajouj was working in a war zone, treating the horrific injuries of Syrian civilians. Today he finds himself on another front line — helping UK hospitals in the struggle to save COVID-19 victims.

Kajouj’s journey, in which he fled his war-ravaged home country, and reached Greece on a rubber raft is nothing short of incredible. But it didn’t end when he arrived in Europe.

Granted asylum in Britain despite not speaking English, the young doctor set about rebuilding his medical career.

He is one of a number of refugees working in British hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. After the traumas that he witnessed, he can go about his work with a cool head and steady hand.

Originally from the city of Hama, he was in his fifth year as a medical student in Aleppo when the war in Syria started in 2011.

As the fighting intensified in 2012, Aleppo, once Syria’s main commercial hub, became divided between rebel and regime control. Kajouj, who was working as a junior resident in private hospitals in the government-held areas, was shocked at the suffering of civilians on the rebel side at the hands of Assad’s forces, and took a decision that would change his life.

“All doctors in the rebel-held areas ran away and a lot of people were getting injured, so I decided I’m going to stand with those people and help them as much as I can,” he said.

“The Syrian government wasn’t happy for doctors to work for the other side and they were questioning, investigating and arresting them.”

By 2014, the situation in the city deteriorated rapidly. Rebel-held Aleppo was under heavy shelling with whole neighborhoods being destroyed, and the hospital where Kajouj worked was flooded with casualties.

Kajouj fled Syria in 2014 for Turkey, where he worked for Medecins Sans Frontieres along the Syrian/Turkish border, before taking the dangerous journey to Greece in a five meter-long rubber dinghy packed with more than 40 people.

“Some people had panic attacks, shouting and screaming, so reassurance was helpful, but it was a very stressful situation, very dangerous. Every time there were any high waves in the sea, everyone would get very panicked and stressed,” he said.

Kajouj was able to help some of the refugees on board, but he was also concerned that if the boat were to sink, he would lose his only valued possessions - his documents.

Kajouj studied medicine in Arabic, and also in German, although when he was granted asylum in the UK in 2015 he did not speak English. With the help of Refugee and Asylum Seekers Center for Healthcare Professionals Education (REACHE) North West, Kajouj was able to enter a program to prepare for his exams and, subsequently, job interviews.

He passed the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam and qualified with distinction for his medical degree in English in less than a year — something that would normally take at least two years to accomplish.

Kajouj has been working at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, in the north of England, as an ENT specialist and resident surgeon since March 2019,.

When the COVID-19 outbreak escalated and his regular appointments were put on hold, Kajouj volunteered to work in the accident and emergency department.

His specialism now places him at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, something for which he is well prepared after working in a war zone.

“When I compare Syria to the UK, I can tell the huge difference between the two health care systems,” the 30-year-old ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist told Arab News. “I worked in Syria during the war and there was no means of personal protective equipment (PPE); there was a huge lack of medications.”

However, the UK’s National Health Service has been stretched by the crisis, with nurses and doctors losing their lives to the disease and hospitals suffering a lack of personal protective equipment.

The UK is a “great country … considered one of the best countries around the world, in terms of quality of life, and the quality of care,” Kajouj said. “It was surprising to me by not being able to provide PPE in the right time for all the medical staff.”

“ENT is a risky specialty because you get the maximum exposure of droplets, saliva and patient secretions, so we stopped examining patients throats and we moved to treating, depending on symptoms, rather than examinations, because of the lack of PPE,” Kajouj said.

Kajouj described the UK’s response to the pandemic as “delayed” and said that action should have been taken a week or two earlier.

Kajouj is now in a better situation than he could possibly have imagined when he was witnessing the horrors of the Syria conflict.

His family back in Aleppo are happy he is safe, and he is grateful for the support he received from the medical community. While he misses his home country, he plans to continue working in the UK.

“I feel like I have a lot of duties to this country, because of the way I was treated here, it’s much better than the way I was treated in my country as a doctor.”

“Anyone would like to go back to their home, regardless of the situation,” he said. “It is not safe at the moment, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to go back to Syria anymore. I would love to see Syria as a safe country one day, sooner rather than later, and by the time it becomes a safe country, it’s a big decision that I need to take.”

Topics: Dr. Mohamad Kajouj Syria United Kingdom COVID-19

Related

Special
Middle-East
Assad’s forces take over Aleppo amid fears of ‘catastrophe’
World
Thousands raised for young UK coronavirus doctor after car smashed

California using contact tracing process to prevent COVID-19 spread

Updated 37 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

California using contact tracing process to prevent COVID-19 spread

  • The process will focus particularly on asymptomatic carriers and people who may be unaware they have contracted the coronavirus
Updated 37 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: Officials in California are using a contact tracing process to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus as businesses reopen in the state.

The process will focus particularly on asymptomatic carriers and people who may be unaware they have contracted the coronavirus.


“The point is to find all of those cases that are positive, we isolate them and provide services for them. We also ask them who did they come into close contact with and for us close contact right now definition is within 6 feet even if wearing a mask and over fifteen minutes. Dr. Alina Doorian told Arab News.

The Associate Dean for public health practice and project lead in the California contact tracing training program added: “Then contact tracers reach out every single one of those contacts to let them know that there’s a possible exposure to ask them how they’re feeling to see if they need to test etc. if we can do that and then also to ask them to self quarantine for 14 days.”

After an order from California Governor Gavin Newsome, Dr. Doorian has been training government employees to become tracers, prepping them with medical knowledge and communication skills.

“So far we’ve trained close to about four thousand people at this point in time but the idea is to train up to ten thousand as quickly as possible and quite possibly up to twenty thousand,” she said.

Contact tracing is all the more important now that shutdown orders are being lifted and people are leaving self isolation.

“The problem is people think it’s finished and that’s actually the bigger problem right now we’re actually still seeing cases rising,” Dr. Doorian explained. “Because we don’t have a vaccine yet or a treatment, the idea is to stop transmission and break the chains of transmission.”

Topics: US California Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Amnesty slams Qatar tracing app for exposing data of a million users
Business & Economy
Singapore plans wearable virus contact tracing device for all

Latest updates

UEFA relaxes financial fair play rules amid pandemic
Sri Lanka ‘sold’ 2011 cricket World Cup final: Minister
Napoli fans swarm onto streets to celebrate Italian Cup win
From the horror of Aleppo to the UK’s COVID-19 front line — a Syrian doctor’s journey
California using contact tracing process to prevent COVID-19 spread

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.