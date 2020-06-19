SR100m dedicated to education projects in Saudi Arabia's Qassim province

BURAIDAH: Saudi Minister of Education Hamad Al-Asheikh has signed off on seven educational projects for the Qassim region worth SR100 million ($26 million). The projects will be implemented by Tatweer Education Holding Co. in collaboration with the General Directorate of Education in Qassim and will focus on a number of areas, including updating curricula and improving the educational environment, as well as constructing new schools.
Mohammed Al-Fraih, director general of education in Qassim, thanked the ministry’s officials for their support to create the best learning environment in the region.
