Klobuchar exits VP contention, says Biden should pick black woman

In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Sen. Amy Klobuchar endorses Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)
Updated 19 June 2020
  • Calls Biden to say that picking a black woman as his partner in the race would help “heal this nation”
WASHINGTON: US Senator Amy Klobuchar withdrew from consideration as Joe Biden’s potential vice president Thursday, saying the Democratic nominee should choose a woman of color as his running mate.
Klobuchar, herself a former 2020 presidential hopeful, said the coast-to-coast protests that erupted in the aftermath of a brutal police killing of a black man in her state of Minnesota helped her realize the need for greater diversity in the presidential contest.
“After what I’ve seen in my state, what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment,” Klobuchar, who is white, told cable network MSNBC.
“I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”
The 60-year-old lawmaker, a centrist in the mold of Biden, said she called the former vice president Wednesday to say that picking a black woman as his partner in the race would help “heal this nation.”
Biden, in a tweet, praised Amy’s “grit and determination.”
“You know how to get things done. With your help, we’re going to beat Donald Trump,” Biden said.
Biden, 77, has pledged to pick a female running mate.
Klobuchar was often mentioned because she could help Biden in Midwestern states which could prove crucial in November’s election.
But as protests against racial injustice surged, so did the prospects for African American women in the so-called veepstakes.
Top VP options include Senator Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Val Demings, and Obama-era national security adviser Susan Rice.

 

Paris police bans three protests, including US Embassy demonstration

Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Paris police bans three protests, including US Embassy demonstration

  • Last Saturday protesters at an anti-racism rally in central Paris clashed with police
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
PARIS: The Paris police authority said it had decided to ban three protests scheduled for Saturday, including a demonstration in front of the US Embassy, due to fears of public disorder and COVID-19 risks.
The police added in a statement on Friday that its decision to ban one of the protests was in light of recent gang violence between ethnic communities in Dijon and Nice.
Last Saturday, protesters at an anti-racism rally in central Paris clashed with police, as a wave of anger continued to sweep the world following the death in the United States of African American George Floyd.

