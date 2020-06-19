Highlights from Sotheby’s ‘This Too Shall Pass’ auction

‘Exchange’
Hassan Hajjaj
Sotheby’s has joined forces with several Dubai-based galleries for an auction from which 10 percent of the proceeds will go to three COVID-related programs in the Middle East. The auction includes this work from Hajjaj, the Moroccan artist whose pop-art photography has made him internationally popular.
‘Woman River’
Mona Saudi
The Jordanian-Palestinian sculptor mainly works with stone. According to her bio from Lawrie Shahibi gallery, “She frequently returns to ideas of fertility and growth. Always starting with basic shapes, the square, circle, cylinder, rectangle, she goes on to give them movement, a life of their own.”
‘Rodeo Cowboy’
Farhad Moshiri
The Iranian artist is well-known for his incorporation of pop-art influences and Middle Eastern traditional aesthetics. This kitschy piece was created using embroidered beads on canvas and is expected to fetch between $80,000-120,000 at auction.