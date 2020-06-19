You are here

Highlights from Sotheby’s ‘This Too Shall Pass’ auction

The online auction will take place from June 18-25. (Supplied)
Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

  • Here are some highlights from Sotheby’s ‘This Too Shall Pass’ auction, online from June 18-25
‘Exchange’

Hassan Hajjaj

Sotheby’s has joined forces with several Dubai-based galleries for an auction from which 10 percent of the proceeds will go to three COVID-related programs in the Middle East. The auction includes this work from Hajjaj, the Moroccan artist whose pop-art photography has made him internationally popular.

‘Woman River’

Mona Saudi

The Jordanian-Palestinian sculptor mainly works with stone. According to her bio from Lawrie Shahibi gallery, “She frequently returns to ideas of fertility and growth. Always starting with basic shapes, the square, circle, cylinder, rectangle, she goes on to give them movement, a life of their own.” 

‘Rodeo Cowboy’

Farhad Moshiri

The Iranian artist is well-known for his incorporation of pop-art influences and Middle Eastern traditional aesthetics. This kitschy piece was created using embroidered beads on canvas and is expected to fetch between $80,000-120,000 at auction.

Whispers

Starring: Elham Ali, Abdul Mohsen Alnimer, Ali Al-Sharif

Where: Netflix

Netflix’s first Saudi original is a psychological thriller about a family torn apart when its patriarch, Hassan, dies in an accident and the secrets that are revealed once he is gone. Each of the eight episodes is presented from the perspective of a different character.

The Order

The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Sam Trammell

Where: Netflix

Season two of the horror drama sees college student Jack Morton continue to investigate his family history as a member of a secret magical society, while trying to help his comrades regain the memories stolen from them at the end of season one.

The Woods

The show stars Grzegorz Damiecki and Agnieszka Grochowska. (Supplied)

Starring: Grzegorz Damiecki, Agnieszka Grochowska

Where: Netflix

Polish drama set over two time spans — 1994 and 2019. Prosecutor Pawel is still mourning the loss of his sister, who vanished in the woods 25 years ago. But the discovery of a murder victim — a boy who disappeared with Pawel’s sister, raises new hopes for him.

Feel The Beat

Starring: Sofia Carson, Enrico Colantoni

Where: Netflix

April is a talented dancer, but a nightmare to work with. So she’s kicked off her Broadway show and returns to her small hometown to live with her father, and reluctantly agrees to coach a “misfit group of young dancers.” Guess what? Turns out those small-town kids end up teaching April a thing or two.

In His Elements

The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Jo Koy

Where: Netflix

The Filipino-American comedy superstar filmed this latest special in the Philippines, and used the opportunity to spotlight local talent, including breakdancer

