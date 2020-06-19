You are here

  • Home
  • Crime drama ‘Twin Peaks’: A binge-worthy TV show

Crime drama ‘Twin Peaks’: A binge-worthy TV show

The show premiered on the small screen a little over 30 years ago. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zkpz5

Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

Crime drama ‘Twin Peaks’: A binge-worthy TV show

Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s a little over 30 years since oddball American director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” premiered on the small screen and — for a brief moment — introduced the mainstream to an arthouse sensibility that was unlike any television show before it.

It lasted two seasons (a third arrived 25 years later, on Showtime in 2017), plus a widely derided feature-length prequel, 1992’s “Fire Walk With Me.”

The show was ostensibly a murder-mystery. Obsessively by-the-book FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) arrives in the titular town to help local Sherriff Harry S. Truman investigate the killing of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. That story was, in itself, a beguiling one, incorporating a seedy world of prostitution and drugs, and implicating several of the town’s seeming ‘pillars of the community.’ Like much of Lynch’s work, one of the main themes of “Twin Peaks” was the darkness behind the prim and proper façade of middle-class America, balanced with a genuine affection for the community spirit of small towns.




“Twin Peaks” is directed by American filmmaker David Lynch. (Supplied)

That detective story was fleshed out with surreal supernatural elements, some genuinely frightening horror tropes, and Lynch’s trademark mix of claustrophobic weirdness and left-field humor — making it all the more intriguing.

MacLachlan gave a career-defining performance as Cooper — whose reliance on logic and procedure soon buckles under the sheer strangeness of the town — and the rest of the cast were similarly excellent, even if Lynch’s direction often called for them to be hammily melodramatic.

It was also one of the first TV shows to look this good. “Twin Peaks” had the aesthetic appeal of a big-screen feature, even though this was well before the days where most homes had televisions that with screen size and resolution to do it justice.

Watching those first two series again now, it’s just as easy to be drawn into Lynch’s weird and wonderful universe, and to revel at his skill in blending high-concept art with low-brow pop-culture to create something truly unique.

Topics: Twin Peaks

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

Whispers

Starring: Elham Ali, Abdul Mohsen Alnimer, Ali Al-Sharif

Where: Netflix

Netflix’s first Saudi original is a psychological thriller about a family torn apart when its patriarch, Hassan, dies in an accident and the secrets that are revealed once he is gone. Each of the eight episodes is presented from the perspective of a different character.

The Order

The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Sam Trammell

Where: Netflix

Season two of the horror drama sees college student Jack Morton continue to investigate his family history as a member of a secret magical society, while trying to help his comrades regain the memories stolen from them at the end of season one.

The Woods

The show stars Grzegorz Damiecki and Agnieszka Grochowska. (Supplied)

Starring: Grzegorz Damiecki, Agnieszka Grochowska

Where: Netflix

Polish drama set over two time spans — 1994 and 2019. Prosecutor Pawel is still mourning the loss of his sister, who vanished in the woods 25 years ago. But the discovery of a murder victim — a boy who disappeared with Pawel’s sister, raises new hopes for him.

Feel The Beat

Starring: Sofia Carson, Enrico Colantoni

Where: Netflix

April is a talented dancer, but a nightmare to work with. So she’s kicked off her Broadway show and returns to her small hometown to live with her father, and reluctantly agrees to coach a “misfit group of young dancers.” Guess what? Turns out those small-town kids end up teaching April a thing or two.

In His Elements

The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Jo Koy

Where: Netflix

The Filipino-American comedy superstar filmed this latest special in the Philippines, and used the opportunity to spotlight local talent, including breakdancer

Topics: Whispers The Order The Woods Feel The Beat In His Elements

Latest updates

Coordinated blasts kill four in Pakistan, including soldiers
Annual UK mosque open day event goes online due to coronavirus pandemic
CEO of scandal-hit German payments provider Wirecard resigns
Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week
China releases 10 Indian soldiers ahead of border talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.