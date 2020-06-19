You are here

  • Home
  • In midst of pandemic, East Africa braces for another locust invasion

In midst of pandemic, East Africa braces for another locust invasion

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 22, 2020 Locusts swarm from ground vegetation as people approach at Lerata village, near Archers Post in Samburu county, approximately 300 kilomters (186 miles) north of Kenyan capital, Nairobi. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/84qds

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

In midst of pandemic, East Africa braces for another locust invasion

  • Spurred by favorable weather conditions, the migratory pests have descended on East Africa in record numbers since late 2019
  • In Ethiopia between January and April, locusts destroyed 1.3 million hectares of grazing land
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: East Africa is bracing for a third outbreak of desert locusts, with billions of the destructive insects about to hatch and threaten food supplies in a region already reeling from damaging rains and the coronavirus pandemic.
Spurred by favorable weather conditions, the migratory pests have descended on East Africa in record numbers since late 2019 and another wave is about to take to the skies despite the concerted use of pesticides.
“Tens of thousands of hectares of cropland and pasture have already been damaged across the Horn and East Africa,” the International Rescue Committee said in a report this month, noting even a small swarm could devour the same amount of food in a day as approximately 35,000 people.
In Ethiopia between January and April, locusts destroyed 1.3 million hectares of grazing land and nearly 200,000 hectares of crops, resulting in the loss of 350,000 tons of cereals, IGAD, the East Africa regional organization, said in a June report.
But these initial estimates — corresponding to the first and second locust waves — do not fully capture the extent of damage as field surveys have been hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Until we get extended figures, I would just say Ethiopia was definitely the most affected in terms of croplands, then Somalia,” says Kenneth Kemucie Mwangi from ICPAC, the climate monitoring program of IGAD.
Somalia, which like Kenya experienced heavy rains and flooding in recent months that left scores dead, had already declared a “national emergency” against the locust scourge in February.
So far East African neighbors Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi have been spared the insects, which travel in huge swarms billions of insects strong, and can migrate 150 kilometers (90 miles) in a single day.

The World Bank in May approved a $500 million (445 million euro) program to help countries vulnerable to hunger in East Africa fight the pests eating their way across the region.
Pesticide spraying operations have been underway since February, helping wipe out staggering numbers of the insects capable of multiplying their numbers 20-fold every three months.
“About 400,000 hectares were controlled in the region between January and mid May. We estimate that 400 billion locusts have been exterminated,” says Cyril Ferrand, a Nairobi-based expert with the FAO.
“We can’t estimate the total population because we don’t have access to certain areas, especially in Somalia. But we know that it’s been seriously reduced.”
In Kenya, where swarms blotted out the sky for miles in recent months, locusts have retreated to just three semi-arid counties in the country’s far north.
Fortunately too, forecasts of dire hunger did not materialize as the first swarm to arrive from Yemen in 2019 spared the end-of-year harvest, as the crops were already too mature.
The insects, which can eat their body weight in food in a single day, strip the leaves but not seeds.
“We have not seen signs of a large scale impact on food security,” says Lark Walters of the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, a US-funded food security monitoring organization.
However that doesn’t mean the impact hasn’t been keenly felt on among vulnerable communities where access to food is fragile, and any shocks can cause immense hardship, he said.
East Africa has endured a string of disasters of near-Biblical proportions in 2020: surging rain and devastating floods, locusts and then amid it all — a viral pandemic.
“Somali pastoralist communities have had three years of drought, then the locusts, now Covid, which will prevent them from exporting their livestock,” said Ferrand of the FAO.
“For them it’s disaster after disaster, so their resilience is already very low. The slightest shock can push them into extreme poverty.”
These shocks can ripple too through the wider economy, where coronavirus lockdowns and border closures have already dragged on trade and caused financial hardship.
On June 11, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings noted that while coronavirus was the primary factor affecting growth “the ongoing desert locust invasion represents significant downside risk to East Africa’s macroeconomic stability.”
The looming third wave still lies as eggs beneath the soil, but is predicted to hatch in coming weeks, just as farmers take to the fields.
“We have concerns for the June-July harvest,” said Waters.
Ethiopia’s croplands, most notably in the north, where 90 percent of its cereal harvest is planted, is at particularly high risk, he added.
Warmer weather, more rain and wind gusts are expected to direct the insects northwards, deep into the Horn of Africa and as far as Yemen, areas that will become more conducive to their reproduction in the coming months.

 

Related

Corporate News
CPhI Middle East & Africa to debut in KSA in 2021
Business & Economy
Jobs gone, investments wasted: Africa’s deserted safaris leave mounting toll

China’s public health reforms may not prevent next virus

Updated 28 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

China’s public health reforms may not prevent next virus

  • Experts say China’s reforms not sufficient to fix systemic flaws
Updated 28 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
SHANGHAI: China’s latest plans to overhaul its disease control system may not improve its ability to handle future virus outbreaks, according to some experts inside and outside the country.
The reforms, announced in late May, do not fix all the flaws exposed by the new coronavirus and do not tackle the issues of secrecy and censorship that many experts believe turned an isolated outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan into a pandemic.
“The biggest problem in China is (local governments) are afraid that epidemics can impact social stability,” said Yang Gonghuan, a former deputy head of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing. “So they don’t want reporters to speak and don’t want people like Li Wenliang to speak.”
Li, a doctor in Wuhan, was reprimanded by police for “spreading rumors” when he tried to raise the alarm about the disease, which he later died from.
China’s authorities waited 16 days to shut down Wuhan after the new coronavirus was first identified there in early January. Health minister Ma Xiaowei admitted this month that the struggle to curb the virus “exposed some problems and shortcomings,” without giving specifics.
To address flaws, Beijing has said it will give its hundreds of Centers for Disease Control (CDCs) — which coordinate public health across the country — more power to detect and respond quickly to new outbreaks and will give them better access to hospitals and clinics.
The reforms, which are so far only draft guidelines with no details on timelines or funding, were met with skepticism overseas.
“It is very clear from the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak and the COVID outbreak that the political, institutional factors have complicated and compromised the whole government’s ability to deal with the outbreak,” said Yanzhong Huang, a public health expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think tank.
China has reported more than 80,000 cases and 4,634 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. The country’s handling of the virus is again in the spotlight after more than 180 new infections were reported in Beijing over the last week or so, the most in the city since February.

LEARNING FROM SARS
According to China, the first case of abnormal pneumonia was diagnosed in Wuhan at the end of December, and the new coronavirus was identified as the cause on Jan. 7.
Beijing locked down Wuhan on Jan. 23, but one study from Britain’s University of Southampton suggested it could have cut infections by as much as 95% if it had done so two weeks earlier.
China has also failed to address calls from health advisers and experts for a more independent CDC system capable of responding more rapidly to new health risks.
“The CDCs should be able to do objective, independent investigations after receiving epidemic information,” said Wang Chenguang, a Tsinghua University law professor who served on China’s anti-coronavirus advisory committee.
He said the CDCs were strengthened after the SARS outbreak of 2002-2003, but local government complacency had marginalized them over time: “After 17 years, everyone seems to have felt at ease, and some of the functions of the CDC were diluted.”
After SARS, China loosened state secrecy restrictions, established an online, real-time reporting system designed to ensure that new outbreaks were disclosed quickly. The system covered nearly all of the country’s hospitals and clinics by 2007.
But many of the improvements proved to be temporary, and Wuhan repeated many of the same mistakes made during SARS, with local authorities covering up bad news rather than acting on it immediately.
China needs to improve the flow of information and prevent local leaders from censoring citizens and journalists, said Huang, who has studied China’s response to epidemics over the past 20 years.
It must also protect rather than punish whistle-blowers and end social media censorship, given that online posts are often the earliest sources of information on infectious diseases, said Huang.
“This would probably be more effective than simply focusing on investing more on upgrading technologies or reinforcing the authority of the CDC,” he said.

Latest updates

In midst of pandemic, East Africa braces for another locust invasion
Crime drama ‘Twin Peaks’: A binge-worthy TV show
Turkish court rules Kurdish leader’s jailing violated rights
Highlights from Sotheby’s ‘This Too Shall Pass’ auction
China’s public health reforms may not prevent next virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.