You are here

  • Home
  • Air freight rates head back to earth as coronavirus-driven boom cools

Air freight rates head back to earth as coronavirus-driven boom cools

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, one of the world’s biggest freight carriers, said last week that demand for medical supplies had softened in the latter half of May. (Courtesy Cathay Pacific Facebook)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ncwu

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Air freight rates head back to earth as coronavirus-driven boom cools

  • Declining prices may deal a blow to carriers scrambling to move cargo to offset weak passenger revenues
  • Cathay Pacific says demand for medical supplies had softened in the latter half of May
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY/LOS ANGELES: An air cargo boom driven by demand for protective gear against the coronavirus has peaked and rates, while still 50 percent above normal levels, are falling in a worrying trend for airlines relying on freight revenue in the absence of passengers.
Declining prices may deal a blow to carriers that are scrambling to move cargo to offset weak passenger revenues as they rebuild networks by flying reopened routes with half-empty cabins.
“The early-mover advantage has disappeared and I can see why some of the rates are coming down,” said Phil Seymour, president of aviation consulting firm IBA. “The market is becoming flooded with belly freight capacity.”
About half of the air cargo carried worldwide normally flies in the belly of passenger jets rather than in dedicated freighters.
But flight cuts due to weak travel demand squeezed freight capacity at a time when demand for masks, gloves and other protective gear was surging, leading many airlines to fly empty passenger jets as freighters.
Global air cargo capacity was down 27 percent in the week starting May 31 compared with a year ago, according to Accenture data, but capacity is rising as passenger flights return.
Air freight rates from China to the United States surged to more than $7 a kilogram in April and May and China-Europe rates were at more than $6 a kilo, Frederic Horst of Cargo Facts Consulting said. Rates have since softened, although they remain 40 percent-50 percent above normal levels closer to $3 a kilo, he added.
“I wouldn’t say they have come back to earth, but they are heading toward it,” Brian Bourke, chief growth officer of US-based SEKO Logistics said of rates.
The International Air Transport Association estimates cargo will contribute 26 percent of airline industry revenue in 2020, up from 12 percent in 2019, due mostly to a sharp fall in passenger revenue that will lead to forecast losses of more than $84 billion.
Air freight demand had been depressed before the pandemic due to subdued global economic growth and a US-China trade war and recessionary conditions will make for a slow recovery, said Oliver Plogmann, Singapore-based aviation lead at Accenture.
“We estimate around 100 passenger freighters are flying globally and we think the number is going to reduce over the next weeks and months when more capacity comes back into the market because it is simply not viable,” he said.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, one of the world’s biggest freight carriers, said last week that demand for medical supplies had softened in the latter half of May. It flew nearly 900 cargo flights with passenger planes in May but that could be reduced as demand falls.
Taiwan’s China Airlines Ltd. said it was concerned about the outlook for cargo given there was no obvious global economic recovery trend.
“PPE (personal protective equipment) via air freight has drastically slowed down in the last couple of couple weeks, and it’s probably because the second round can afford to go ocean freight,” said David Goldberg, chief executive of DHL Global Forwarding USA.
“We’ve seen more rationalization of the air freight rates. They’re still at high levels.”
Logistics group C.H. Robinson said it helped the state of Minnesota save $500,000 in shipping costs for surgical gowns by selecting fast boat services over air freight.

Topics: Coronavirus aviation

Related

Business & Economy
Middle East air freight demand up 6.6% in November
Business & Economy
Asia air cargo market gets e-commerce boost as US-China trade war yet to bite

Major names face axe in review of racist branding

Updated 19 June 2020
Reuters

Major names face axe in review of racist branding

  • Quaker said packages without the Aunt Jemima image would appear in the fourth quarter of this year
Updated 19 June 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: PepsiCo. said it will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup which have been criticized as racist amid a national debate over racial inequality in the US.

The more than 130-year-old brand logo features an African-American woman named after a character in 19th-century minstrel shows and is rooted in the stereotype of a friendly black woman working as a servant or nanny for a white family.

Following PepsiCo’s move, the makers of Uncle Ben’s rice, owned by Mars, Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, owned by ConAgra Brands and Cream of Wheat porridge, owned by B&G Foods, also said they would review their packaging.

The moves are part of corporate America’s reckoning with the treatment of African Americans amid weeks of protests over racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Aunt Jemima brand had been called out in recent days on social media. A TikTok video called “How To Make A Non Racist Breakfast” by user @singkirbysing, in which a woman pours the pancake mix down the sink, has received 175,000 views on Instagram since on Tuesday.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of PepsiCo-owned Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement.

Quaker did not announce a brand name or logo, but said packages without the Aunt Jemima image would appear in the fourth quarter of this year.

ConAgra said its packaging, meant to evoke a “loving grandmother,” could be interpreted “in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values” and  it has “begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth’s.”

Mars said it had “a responsibility to take a stand in helping to put an end to racial bias and injustices” and that “one way we can do this is by evolving the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity.”

“We don’t yet know what the exact changes or timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities,” a spokeswoman said about the brand, known for its white-haired African-American man named after a Texas rice farmer.

B&G Foods said it was initiating an immediate review of its Cream of Wheat Brand, which features a black man in a chef’s hat.

Observers lauded the moves, but some said they were slow to come.

“Brands built on racist imagery have been living on borrowed time,” said James O’Rourke, of the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. “This move by Quaker Oats, while welcome, is decades late in coming.”

PepsiCo. on Tuesday announced initiatives worth more than $400 million over five years to support black communities and boost black representation at PepsiCo. 

Topics: racism Aunt Jemima pancake Pepsico

Related

Media
Episode of UK sitcom Fawlty Towers pulled over racist slurs
Lifestyle
‘Gone with the Wind’ removed from HBO Max after racism protests

Latest updates

Facebook pulls Donald Trump campaign ads which used Nazi symbol
Air freight rates head back to earth as coronavirus-driven boom cools
In midst of pandemic, East Africa braces for another locust invasion
Crime drama ‘Twin Peaks’: A binge-worthy TV show
Turkish court rules Kurdish leader’s jailing violated rights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.