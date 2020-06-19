You are here

  • Home
  • No need to extend OPEC+ oil cuts beyond July – Russian negotiator

No need to extend OPEC+ oil cuts beyond July – Russian negotiator

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, says Moscow wants curbs to be eased from August as envisaged by the existing plan. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4csv

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

No need to extend OPEC+ oil cuts beyond July – Russian negotiator

  • OPEC+ cutting output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, some 10 percent of global supply
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev sees no point in extending strict global oil output cuts as world economies and oil demand recovers from the depths of the coronavirus crisis, he told the RBC Daily newspaper.
The comments from Dmitriev, who is one of Moscow’s top negotiators in oil talks, indicate that Russia wants curbs to be eased from August as envisaged by the existing plan.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are cutting output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), some 10 percent of global supply, after demand plunged by up to a third during the crisis.
A panel of the OPEC+ producers left the door open on Thursday to extending or easing those cuts from August, while pressing a number of countries, such as Iraq and Kazakhstan, to improve their compliance.
“We already see that economies have started to emerge from the coronavirus and markets are recovering, supporting oil demand, so there is no point to extend strict curbs for longer than a month (after July),” Dmitriev told RBC Daily.
The existing plans calls for the cuts to fall to 7.7 million bpd from August and stay at that level until December. It then envisages further cuts, easing to 5.8 million bpd from January 2021 through April 2022 when the pact is due to expire.
Oil prices have recovered to $42 per barrel from a 21-year low of below $16 in April. This is back at the level where Russia is balancing its budget and energy minister Alexander Novak said this week Moscow is happy with the current price.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ energy Oil Markets Russia

Related

Business & Economy
OPEC+ pushes for compliance, undecided on oil cut extension
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads cuts as OPEC throttles production in May

Nissan cuts more shifts at Japan car plants due to low demand

Updated 19 June 2020
Reuters

Nissan cuts more shifts at Japan car plants due to low demand

  • Nissan to cancel all night shifts at one of its production sites in Kyushu, southern Japan, from June 29 to July 31
Updated 19 June 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co. on Friday said it will cut more shifts at its three assembly plants in Japan due to falling demand, as the automaker struggles to recover from a drop in sales triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters reported the cuts exclusively earlier on Friday, citing people with direct knowledge of the issue.
In a statement on its website, Nissan sad it will cancel all night shifts at one of its production sites in Kyushu, southern Japan, from June 29 to July 31. Night shifts at its other Kyushu site will be stopped from July 20 to July 31, it added.
In addition, Nissan will stop output at its plant in Oppama, Kanagawa prefecture, on two days in July, while its factory in Tochigi prefecture will be closed over eight days next month, the statement said.
The automaker’s plants are normally closed on weekends.
The people with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters that night shifts at the Oppama plant would also be canceled from late June.
A spokeswoman said there were no night shifts scheduled at the plant at the moment.
Nissan’s latest production cuts come as global automakers are reeling from plunging sales amid plant closures in many countries earlier this year to curb the spread of the virus. Nissan has been slashing output at home and abroad since February, beginning in China.
The Japanese automaker is taking a particularly big hit as sales and profitability have been deteriorating before the virus outbreak. Last month it unveiled an aggressive restructuring plan after posting its first annual loss in 11 years.
The latest output cut would be another big hit for its Kyushu plant. Much of the plant’s production is exported.
The plant makes the Rogue, Nissan’s top-selling SUV crossover model, whose sales have slowed ahead of plans to launch a remodeled version this year.

Topics: Nissan Japan

Related

Business & Economy
Nissan shutters Barcelona plant in restructuring plan
Business & Economy
Renault and Nissan rule out merger as part of survival plan

Latest updates

No need to extend OPEC+ oil cuts beyond July – Russian negotiator
Taliban not a threat to West as US troops leave Afghanistan: spokesman
Indian forces kill militants in Kashmir mosque
UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution criticizing Iran
Turkish strikes kill civilian in northern Iraq: local official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.