‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Whispers

Starring: Elham Ali, Abdul Mohsen Alnimer, Ali Al-Sharif

Where: Netflix

Netflix’s first Saudi original is a psychological thriller about a family torn apart when its patriarch, Hassan, dies in an accident and the secrets that are revealed once he is gone. Each of the eight episodes is presented from the perspective of a different character.

The Order

The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Sam Trammell

Where: Netflix

Season two of the horror drama sees college student Jack Morton continue to investigate his family history as a member of a secret magical society, while trying to help his comrades regain the memories stolen from them at the end of season one.

The Woods

The show stars Grzegorz Damiecki and Agnieszka Grochowska. (Supplied)



Starring: Grzegorz Damiecki, Agnieszka Grochowska

Where: Netflix

Polish drama set over two time spans — 1994 and 2019. Prosecutor Pawel is still mourning the loss of his sister, who vanished in the woods 25 years ago. But the discovery of a murder victim — a boy who disappeared with Pawel’s sister, raises new hopes for him.

Feel The Beat

Starring: Sofia Carson, Enrico Colantoni

Where: Netflix

April is a talented dancer, but a nightmare to work with. So she’s kicked off her Broadway show and returns to her small hometown to live with her father, and reluctantly agrees to coach a “misfit group of young dancers.” Guess what? Turns out those small-town kids end up teaching April a thing or two.

In His Elements

The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Jo Koy

Where: Netflix

The Filipino-American comedy superstar filmed this latest special in the Philippines, and used the opportunity to spotlight local talent, including breakdancer