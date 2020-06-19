You are here

  • Home
  • More than half of Britons avoiding shops due to COVID-19 fears

More than half of Britons avoiding shops due to COVID-19 fears

A poll for the UK newspaper found that 80 percent of people polled said they had not visited a non-essential shop since they were allowed to reopen earlier this week. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wxt2e

Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

More than half of Britons avoiding shops due to COVID-19 fears

  • UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have urged Britons to shop again
Updated 19 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: More than half of British people said they did not plan on visiting non-essential shops after they reopened on June 15 due to fears of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Daily Mail research.

A poll for the UK newspaper found that 80 percent of people polled said they had not visited a non-essential shop since they were allowed to reopen earlier this week.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have urged Britons to shop again to get the economy going after months of stagnation due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The survey of 2,000 people, carried out by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on Thursday, found there was strong support for the UK’s two-meter social distancing rule to stay in place as the government considers reducing it to 1.5 meters — something welcomed by the country’s hospitality industry to save jobs and businesses.

With bars, restaurants and pubs still closed across the UK, 57 percent of respondents said two-meter distancing rules should remain in place if food and beverage outlets are to reopen on July 4. Only 29 percent said they would want the rules to be eased.

Johnson has suggested creating “air bridges” with low-infection countries to allow travel between them and the UK, but nearly 60 percent of British people asked said they had no plan to travel abroad for a holiday this year due to fear of contracting COVID-19

A quarter feared catching the virus on planes, a fifth did not want to have to quarantine for 14 days on returning to the UK and 14 percent said they were concerned about contracting it in the destination country.

Not all those polled were avoiding foreign holidays, with 14 percent saying they were planning on traveling abroad.

Of that 14 percent, Spain was the most popular destination (31 per cent) followed by Ireland (19 per cent) and Greece (17 per cent).

The results of the poll have been released as Johnson’s government lowered the UK’s COVID-19 threat level from 4 to 3, leading experts to believe the two-meter rule will be scrapped.

The Joint Biosecurity Center concluded this week that COVID-19 transmission is no longer “high or rising exponentially.” At the same time, figures on Friday showed UK debt is now bigger than the whole economy for the first time in 57 years.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
UK economy to slump 14% this year on virus: Bank of England
World
England’s deprived areas suffer more coronavirus deaths

In landmark hearing, Pakistan Supreme Court quashes case against senior judge

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, speaks at Asma Jahangir Conference in Lahore on Oct 19, 2019. (Courtesy: Voicepk.net youtube video)
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

In landmark hearing, Pakistan Supreme Court quashes case against senior judge

  • Government reference over undeclared assets was seen as pitting judiciary against government and armed forces
  • In ruling the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa invalid, the court said it had “no legal effect whatsoever”
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, in a case widely seen as pitting the country’s judiciary against its government and powerful armed forces.

Ruling that the reference was invalid, the court said in its judgment: “(It) is declared to be of no legal effect whatsoever and stands quashed.

The reference, filed by the government in May last year, alleged that between 2011 and 2015, Isa acquired three London properties on lease in the name of his wife and children but did not disclose them in his wealth returns.

Isa denied the allegation, saying he was not a beneficial owner of the apartments, directly or indirectly. In a petition filed against the reference, he argued that the Asset Recovery Unit constituted by the government to investigate his family’s properties was illegal and operated without any legal standing, and therefore any actions taken by the unit against him and his family were also illegal and without legal effect. The petition said the names and property details of Isa’s family were gathered through illegal surveillance.

Isa’s wife gave her statement to the court on Thursday via video link, in which she provided the money trail for the purchase of the three properties in London. The details of her accounts were available from the State Bank of Pakistan, she said.

The court instructed her to present the documents to the tax authorities.

“I must tell you one thing: we, as judges, are answerable for our actions in private and public life,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial, one of the presiding judges, told Isa’s wife.

“Therefore we are much more accountable than other people, as we are holding other people accountable. This is not the trial of your husband, and yours as well, but the trial of our institution (the judiciary).”

In February last year, the Supreme Court, and Isa in particular, came under fire for passing a verdict that warned the military and intelligence agencies not to exceed their mandate by meddling in politics. This was seen as a rebuke over security agencies’ handling of protests by a religious party in 2017.

The judges’ comments were a rare public rebuke for the nation’s powerful armed forces, which have ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its history and have in recent years been criticized for returning to a more active role in its politics. The army has repeatedly denied any interference.

The Supreme Court had been investigating the so-called “Faizabad protest,” during which the capital Islamabad was paralyzed by a hard-line religious group that accused a minister of blasphemy.

It also examined the role of the security agencies, including their part in ending the standoff through mediation. The army’s role in particular attracted criticism after video footage shared on social media showed a senior officer giving cash to protesters after a deal was struck to end the blockade.

“The involvement of ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and of the members of the Armed Forces in politics, media and other ‘unlawful activities’ should have stopped,” according to the verdict, which was authored by Isa and another judge. “Instead, when (protest) participants received cash handouts from men in uniform, the perception of their involvement gained traction.”

Social-media campaigns unleashed fury on Isa for the judgment, and in May last year reports emerged on social media and TV news channels that President Arif Alvi had filed a reference against the judge over undisclosed assets.

The same month, additional attorney general of Pakistan Zahid F. Ebrahim resigned, describing the reference as a “reckless attempt to tar the reputation of independent individuals and browbeat the judiciary of Pakistan.”

The Sindh High Court Bar Association said the reference was “malicious” and had the aim of “undermining the independence of the judiciary and rule of law.”

The government confirmed on June 2 that it had filed the reference.

In 2018, Pakistan’s government dismissed a High Court judge who accused a spy agency of interfering in judicial proceedings to influence the July 2018 election, following an investigation demanded by the military.

 

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

Deaths in Aden drop by 43 percent, officials say
In landmark hearing, Pakistan Supreme Court quashes case against senior judge
Saudi Arabia backs IAEA calls for access to Iranian nuclear sites
Surviving as a refugee becomes more testing during pandemic
Kashmiri mothers ‘suffer most’ as families denied final rites

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.