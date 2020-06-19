You are here

Surviving as a refugee becomes more testing during pandemic

Refugee children playing in the parking lot of the run-down military compound in West Jakarta where they are sheltered since July 2019. (AN photo by Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata)
Afghan Hazara men baking bread for refugees at a makeshift kitchen in the camp. (AN photo by Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata)
Afghan asylum-seeker Nasir Ahmad, 37, with his fifth child, Kumail, who was born at a nearby hospital during their time in the camp. He arrived in Indonesia three years ago with 13 members of his extended family who are taking shelter in the camp. (AN photo by Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata)
Refugee children playing in the parking lot of the run-down military compound in West Jakarta where they are sheltered since July 2019. (AN photo by Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata)
Refugee men in front of posters written with their pleas. (AN photo by Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata)
Afghan Hazara men baking bread for refugees at a makeshift kitchen in the camp. (AN photo by Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata)
Refugees set up their temporary homes in small dome tents erected inside the building. (AN photo by Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata)
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • Indonesia’s refugee communities take their own self-isolation measures amid virus outbreak
  • Country is not obliged to take in refugees as it is not a signatory to 1951 Refugee Convention
JAKARTA: More than 200 refugees and asylum seekers sheltering in a rundown military command headquarters in Kalideres, West Jakarta, remain as isolated as ever.

This is despite the surrounding residential areas returning to life with the gradual lifting of the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

It is a very contrasting world divided only by the fence between those who have set up their temporary homes in small dome tents in the deserted compound and those living in the middle-class residential area.

The lives of the former remain in a state of indefinite uncertainty awaiting permanent resettlement to a third country. The pandemic has been making the situation worse as refugees have had to resort to their own means to isolate themselves and prevent the vulnerable group from contracting the disease.

The community decided to isolate itself after hearing on the news that there were 20 people infected with the disease in the Kalideres area at the beginning of the pandemic, a refugee community spokesperson, Hassan Ramazan, told Arab News.

“The main gate is locked, and we only open the small gate that we take turns to guard to prevent people coming in as we isolate ourselves because of the coronavirus,” Ramazan said when Arab News visited the camp in May.

Refugees have been living in the camp since July 2019. Initially, hundreds of refugees were taken to the temporary shelter, but the Jakarta city administration ordered them to leave the building by August 2019. Some have left while others stayed behind — 245 people from 28 families, 40 children, and single men such as Ramazan. Most of them are Hazara people from Afghanistan, along with a few Iraqis. Four babies have been born during this time at the Kalideres camp.

Electricity and running water are scarce. Even the street lights outside, which provided some lighting to the parking lot, were turned off in the evening, Ramazan said.

“Our lives depend on donations to keep the water and electricity running and assistance comes in occasionally and irregularly. We could have water and food enough for certain days until the next donations come again,” he said.

There were days when donations came in the form of a prepaid electricity token, so the people could have electricity for a certain time. However when the token ran out, and until another was donated, they could be left with no electricity at all for days, Ramazan said.

International agencies had visited the camp informing the inhabitants about social distancing guidelines at the beginning of the pandemic and sprayed disinfectants in the building.

“But that’s it. They told us to wash our hands but they don’t provide us with water. They told us to stay home but where is home for us?” Ramazan said.

Other refugee communities across the city have tried to make the best of the situation by conducting online activities such as knitting, aerobic or English classes for women refugees.

Nimo Adam, a Somali refugee in South Jakarta and an activist at the Sisterhood, a support group for refugee women, said that they were motivated to organize the online classes as they realized the social distancing restrictions had imposed more suffering on refugee women who already faced many uncertainties in their lives.

“We got feedback from our fellow women refugees that at least they got some normalcy back in their daily lives after joining our classes,” Adam said in an online discussion on Friday to commemorate World Refugee Day on June 20.

Refugees in the greater Jakarta area live in clusters in several areas, including Cisarua, a sub-district in neighboring Bogor of West Java province, where large-scale social restrictions have been imposed as part of the country’s anti-virus measures.

“We created a two-minute animated video to raise awareness about the pandemic. The video is narrated in Farsi with English subtitles on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Hakmat Ziraki, a refugee and co-founder of Skilled Migrant and Refugee Technician (SMART).

The group also collaborated with the Bogor Mayor office to share information about the large-scale social restrictions being imposed, he said.

Ann Maymann, the UNHCR Representative in Indonesia, said in a speech to mark World Refugee Day that refugees are contributing to the frontline of the pandemic, despite living in extremely vulnerable conditions themselves.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, refugees in many parts of Indonesia have joined hands with the local communities and supporters to sew masks that are then distributed for free to vulnerable Indonesians and refugees that needed to protect themselves from the virus,” Maymann said.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, therefore it is not obliged to take in the refugees, who are now stranded in Indonesia as a transit country since countries that are party to the convention have reduced their refugee intake. According to UNHCR data in Indonesia, 556 departed in 2018 to be resettled in third countries.

Refugees are, however, allowed to stay in the country out of humanitarian concerns and due to the non-refoulement principle (that asylum seekers should not be returned to a country where they could be in danger of persecution), and can have limited access to basic education and health care.

There were 13,657 refugees and asylum seekers registered by the UNHCR in Indonesia by December 2019.

Some 583 refugee children are enrolled in accredited national schools and 3,571 refugees are enrolled in online university courses or community-based education programs. More than half — 56 percent — of the refugees are from Afghanistan.

Topics: Coronaviirus

Kashmiri mothers ‘suffer most’ as families denied final rites

The encounter site in Pulwama where Hizbul Muzahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed on May 6. The photo was taken on June 6. (Arab News photo)
Updated 16 min 48 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Kashmiri mothers ‘suffer most’ as families denied final rites

  • Bodies of those killed in encounter with security forces are neither allowed burial in native villages nor handed over to families
  • “Denial of dead bodies to the family is the denial of their rights and the denial of dignity and justice to the dead and their families”
Updated 16 min 48 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Forty-year-old mother Habla cannot get over being denied permission to see her son one last time before he was buried.

It was June 2018 when she last saw her 25-year-old son Suhail Ahmad Wani alive, and she has always hoped to meet him again.

“It pains me so much. The incident left me so traumatized that sometimes I feel I should avenge his killing,” she told Arab News.

“It was a double injustice for me. First my son was forced to become a rebel because of police atrocities, and when he died a second injustice was done to him by denying him a dignified burial in his native place,” said Habla.

On June 10, Wani was killed in an encounter at Alialpora village, in the Shopian district of south Kashmir.

He had left his home two years ago to pick up arms and fight for the rights of Kashmiris.

“He was harassed and detained many times by local security forces. The constant harassment forced him to become a rebel. For him it became hell to survive as a normal human being,” his mother said.

Wani, along with three of his friends, was buried 130 km away in Sonamarg.

“We got to know the next day that our son was martyred. We finally managed to reach the graveyard where my son is buried, but we could only see the grave instead of his face,” she added.

According to protocols introduced by the local administration in Kashmir in early April, bodies of militants or anyone killed during encounters with security forces are neither handed to their families nor allowed a burial in their native village, a departure from previous practices.

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, failed to respond to requests for comment.

Last month Kumar said the new measure is designed to prevent mass gatherings, including funerals, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new measures were put in place to ensure that lockdown guidelines were followed,” he said.

“If we allow for identification at encounter sites and permit burial in their native places, huge gatherings may spread the disease,” the police chief added.

He said: “As per several orders of the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the Disaster Management Act, we have to ensure strict lockdown even during burial. To avoid such situations we are doing burials in safer, isolated places. Being police chief of Kashmir, it is my legal duty to ensure the safety and security of people.”

But Habla questions why these measures are not enforced for funerals of policemen or security personnel.

“Denial of dead bodies to the family is the denial of their rights and the denial of dignity and justice to the dead and their families,” she said.

Some mothers cannot bear the pain of not seeing their son for the last time.

Shakeela suffered a heart attack 12 days after her son Adil Ahmad Wani was killed in an encounter in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir on May 6 this year.

Like Habla, she was also denied permission to see his body, which was buried in Sonamarg, 100 km away from his native Padgampora village in Pulwama district.

“On May 6, we all traveled to Sonamarg to see our son despite the restrictions. We managed to see him one last time but the denial of a decent burial in the village bothered Shakeela and the pain became so heavy that she suffered a heart attack 12 days later,” Manzoor Ahmad, Shakeela’s husband, told Arab News.

Zeba is the mother of Riyaz Naikoo, who was head of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. He was killed in a separate gunfight the same day and buried in the same graveyard as Adil. Zeba was also denied access to her dead son.

Zeba said: “Some people cajole us that parents whose sons get martyred and win a place in heaven. But do you know what parents go through, how much they suffer?”

“The killing of your son tears your heart apart. The pain is like being burnt alive,” she told Arab News. “In Kashmir mothers suffer the most.”

Deeba Ashraf, a Srinagar-based lawyer, said the government is using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to change protocols and suppress the voice of the people.

“The Indian government claims that only a small minority of the Kashmiri population was radicalized and that people in general are supporting the abrogation of the special constitutional autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, but the funeral procession of militants attracts a huge crowd that shows a different picture from what the government wants the world to see,” Ashraf told Arab News.

“The lockdown has been used as a tool by the government to blank out popular support for militants and rebels,” she said.

“It is a violation of basic human rights to deny people the bodies of their dear ones for burial,” she added.

 

Topics: kashmiris Kashmir India

