You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian fans fly the flag for Mo Salah’s Mighty Reds

Egyptian fans fly the flag for Mo Salah’s Mighty Reds

Members of the Liverpool Supporters’ Club get the privilege of attending matches at Anfield. They are also offered with Reds’ shirts, scarves and hats. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2pqy

Updated 12 sec ago
AHMED HOSSAM

Egyptian fans fly the flag for Mo Salah’s Mighty Reds

  • Supporters’ club dares to dream as Liverpool chase first league title in 30 years
Updated 12 sec ago
AHMED HOSSAM

CAIRO: On Sunday evening Liverpool will make the short trip to Goodison Park for their Merseyside derby against rivals Everton, a match of immense importance as Liverpool’s fans watch the club edge closer to clinching the English Premier League title after a 30-year wait.

This is certainly true for members of the Liverpool Supporters’ Club in Cairo.
Ahmed Salah, one of the founders of the officially recognized club, told Arab News: “It all started back in 2010, in Maadi (a district of Cairo). We were only eight friends, and we enjoyed playing football and watching our beloved Liverpool play on TV.”
Salah, together with friends Ahmed Zidan, Mohammed Atef and other Egyptian fans, decided to form a supporters’ club recognized by Liverpool.
“We emailed the club back in 2012-2013, and the following season we received an email back advising that the supporters’ group will require a minimum of 50 Egyptian members to be granted official recognition. We managed to reach that figure and, as a result, became the official Liverpool supporters’ club in Egypt — four years before Mo Salah joined Liverpool.”
Asked about the impact Liverpool’s signing of Salah had on the growth of the Egyptian supporters’ club, Ahmed said: “It’s undeniable that the acquisition of Mo Salah gave us more media attention and our membership increased significantly. We used to book cafes to watch Liverpool and usually 100 or 200 avid fans would attend. But after Salah arrived, we reached figures up to 500 or even 1,000 fans.
“Salah is a national hero in Egypt and an icon for Egyptians, particularly Egyptian youth,” he said.
“A lot of new fans joined in, but we always focus on telling newcomers that the team comes first and foremost, with all due respect to Salah, of course.”

The acquisition of Mo Salah gave us more media attention and our membership increased significantly. We used to book cafes to watch Liverpool and usually 100 or 200 avid fans would attend. But after Salah arrived, we reached figures up to 500 or even 1,000 fans.

Ahmed Salah, One of the owners of Liverpool Supporters’ Club

Members enjoy many privileges. “We offer an international membership package for Egyptian fans wanting to go to Anfield and attend games, as the club allocates some tickets for the supporters’ club. We also offer a local membership package which allows members to be supplied with Liverpool shirts, scarves, hats, and other merchandise and memorabilia.” The supporters’ club now has membership around Egypt.
“We have an organizational structure and are spread throughout the 27 Egyptian governorates. Club representatives are responsible for organizing events and supplying Liverpool merchandise,” Ahmed said.
Karim Odin, a member of the supporters’ club for five years, said that he always watches games with his fellow Egyptian Liverpool fans.
“We have had ups and downs. Personally, my worst memory was the Chelsea premiership game of 2013-2014 when Steven Gerrard slipped, and we lost that match and eventually the title. On the other hand, my best memory was the comeback against Barcelona last season in the Champions League, and, of course, winning in the final against Tottenham.”
Odin also said that Mo Salah has had a huge impact on Egyptian fans.
“Now more people follow the club to the extent of Liverpool matches gaining priority in cafes over matches of the big Cairo teams Al Ahly and Zamalek. Everyone wants to watch Mo Salah running down the wing and scoring for Liverpool.”
He added: “I am glad football is coming back, I had almost forgotten the sport. My only regret is that the fans won’t be able to celebrate the title due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Liverpool fans in Egypt and around the world will be hoping the English Premier League title drought ends soon, and it’s only a matter of time before Mo Salah and his fellow Reds celebrate title number 19, in the age of COVID-19.

Topics: Liverpool

Related

Sport
Wuhan Open ‘hugely symbolic’ for coronavirus-scarred city
Sport
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros

Wuhan Open ‘hugely symbolic’ for coronavirus-scarred city

Ashleigh Barty
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Wuhan Open ‘hugely symbolic’ for coronavirus-scarred city

  • Like other WTA tournaments when the coronavirus-ravaged season resumes, starting at Italy’s Palermo on August 3, Wuhan will have no spectators under current guidelines
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
AFP

SHANGHAL: Staging the Wuhan Open later this year will send a powerful message about the city’s recovery from coronavirus and have an impact that stretches beyond tennis, the tournament’s co-director told AFP.
The central Chinese city was the original epicenter of the pandemic and nearly 4,000 people died from the disease there before it spread worldwide.
But the annual Wuhan Open is now pencilled in for Oct. 19-25 after the WTA this week released its provisional calendar for the rest of the year.
The schedule “is conditioned on several key factors” including player safety, government approvals and relaxation of travel restrictions, the WTA said. At present, most foreign nationals are barred from entering China.
Wuhan Open co-director Brenda Perry told AFP the tournament will not go ahead if overseas players cannot come, and that a final decision will be made around early August.
But she added: “I’m thrilled for all my colleagues and friends in Wuhan, and what this will mean to the city and the people of the city.
“It’s hugely symbolic of overcoming a hugely challenging moment. They went through what seemed to me one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world,” said the 62-year-old, speaking by telephone from Auckland.
“To come through that and then hold an international professional tennis event would be amazing for morale and show the world the great job they’ve done on recovery.”
Last year’s Wuhan Open had a nearly $3 million prize fund and a high-quality field, with world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Last year’s Wuhan Open had a nearly $3 million prize fund and a high-quality field, with world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

• Just a few months later Wuhan’s 11 million people were subjected to a harsh lockdown that lasted 76 days and put the city in the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

But just a few months later Wuhan’s 11 million people were subjected to a harsh lockdown that lasted 76 days and put the city in the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Perry, a former player who was New Zealand’s No.1, hopes that staging the tournament for a seventh year can help change perceptions.
But she can understand why some players may have reservations about signing up for the tournament, even though Wuhan is now largely back to normal.
“We probably need to educate, to be honest, what is the reality in Wuhan compared to other cities around the world,” said Perry, who gave assurances that Wuhan’s tough anti-virus measures have made it a safe place to visit.
“They’ve followed such a stringent lockdown and the recovery process has been so cautious and they still have so many protocols in place.”
“I would be the very first person to put up my hand if I thought it was not safe to be going there,” she added.
Like other WTA tournaments when the coronavirus-ravaged season resumes, starting at Italy’s Palermo on August 3, Wuhan will have no spectators under current guidelines.

Topics: Wuhan

Related

Sport
Turkish basketballer’s father acquitted of terror charges
Sport
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros

Latest updates

Egyptian fans fly the flag for Mo Salah’s Mighty Reds
Wuhan Open ‘hugely symbolic’ for coronavirus-scarred city
What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Spy
Arab Israeli woman draws surfers to her fishing village
Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global consumer price index despite pandemic 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.