Australia's Victoria state reinstates restrictions after spike in coronavirus cases

Victoria is responsible for around a quarter of Australia’s total reported 7,400 cases but is driving a recent uptick in active cases. (AFP)
Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

  • State Premier Daniel Andrews chastised people for ignoring guidelines on social contact
  • Victoria is responsible for around a quarter of Australia’s total reported 7,400 cases
MELBOURNE: Australia’s second most populous state announced on Saturday it will reinstate tighter restrictions on home and public gatherings after logging a double digit rise in coronavirus cases for a fourth straight day.
Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews chastised people for ignoring guidelines on social contact by engaging in behavior such as kissing and hugging as he reimposed a limit of five people visiting households and 10 people at public gatherings.
The restrictions, which come into force on Monday and will last until July 12, reverse a relaxation of the rules at the start of this month that had allowed for home and outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people.
“It is unacceptable that families anywhere in our state just because they want this to be over pretend that it is. It is not over,” Andrews said at a televised media conference, noting a rise in family transmissions since April.
State officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including families who had held gatherings and workers at a hotel where travelers had been quarantined.
Victoria is responsible for around a quarter of Australia’s total reported 7,400 cases but is driving a recent uptick in active cases.
While some of the country’s states and territories have reached zero active cases, Victoria’s has spiked to 116.
“We are absolutely at risk of a second peak but we can get on top of it,” Victoria chief health officer Brett Sutton said.
Andrews warned that suburbs found to be viral hotspots could face stricter lockdowns.
The state will also defer plans to expand numbers at cafes and restaurants from 20 to 50 people by three weeks to July 12. However, gyms will be allowed to reopen from Monday as planned.
The Australian Football League (AFL) called off a game scheduled to take place in Melbourne on Sunday after a player tested positive. The AFL has recently restarted fixtures, playing in empty stadiums.
Australia has reported just 102 deaths related to COVID-19, a relatively low number on a global scale.

Topics: Coronavirus Australia

Pompeo says UN vote on race, policing in US is 'hypocrisy'

Updated 54 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Pompeo says UN vote on race, policing in US is ‘hypocrisy’

  • The council took the vote after a debate prompted by protests in the US triggered by the death at police hands of African American George Floyd
  • Pompeo defended the recent discussion on race relations in America as a sign of a healthy democracy
Updated 54 min 8 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday a UN Human Rights Council vote condemning racism amounted to hypocrisy.
Pompeo defended the recent discussion on race relations in America as a sign of a healthy democracy, and said the council should focus on what he called systemic racial disparities in member countries such as Cuba and China.
“The council’s decision to vote yesterday on a resolution focusing on policing and race in the US marks a new low,” Pompeo said in a statement.
The council took the vote after a debate prompted by protests in the US triggered by the death at police hands of African American George Floyd.
However, a specific mention of racism and police brutality in the US was removed.
This sparked outrage from rights groups, which accused Washington and its allies of lobbying heavily to revise the text — a charge to which the US mission in Geneva declined to respond.
The United States, which had complained of being singled out in the initial text, withdrew from the council in 2018 and was not present on Friday.
In his statement Saturday, titled “On the Hypocrisy of UN Human Rights Council,” Pompeo said discussion in the US about race following the death of Floyd “is a sign of our democracy’s strength and maturity.”
“If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China and Iran,” he said.
“If the Council were honest, it would recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to model American democracy and to hold their nations to the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves,” Pompeo added.

Topics: Mike Pompeo United States US UN United Nations

