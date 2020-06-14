You are here

Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

New South Wales’ 50-person limit on indoor venues would be scrapped, so long as the venues observed a one person per four square meter rule. (AFP)
Updated 14 June 2020
Reuters

Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

  • New South Wales’ 50-person limit on indoor venues would be scrapped
  • In Victoria, indoor businesses will be allowed to have up to 50 seated patrons from June 22
Updated 14 June 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centers and nightclubs, officials said on Sunday, despite recording increases in new infections.
New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state, said that from July 1, a 50-person limit on indoor venues such as restaurants and churches would be scrapped, so long as the venues observed a one person per four square meter rule.
Nightclubs and music festivals would also be allowed to operate from August if new cases remain low, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. The state on Saturday reported the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in weeks, and state officials on Sunday said there had been nine new infections since late Friday.
In neighboring Victoria, where pubs and other venues are currently limited to 20 people, indoor businesses will be allowed to have up to 50 seated patrons from June 22, said state premier Daniel Andrews.
All sports for children would resume, he said. Indoor sports centers and physical recreation spaces like gyms will be allowed to host 20 people, with caps of up to 10 adults per group, he added.
Strict lockdown restrictions and the closure of state and national borders have allowed Australia to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with many parts of the country claiming to have eliminated the disease.
With only 102 deaths, much lower than most other developed nations, the federal government has stepped up pressure on state and territory leaders to reopen internal borders, a step viewed as key to reviving the country’s economy.
“We would love to open everything tomorrow. We can’t do that. Because if we did we would be almost making it certain that we would have a second wave,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.
Australia’s international borders will remain closed until at least Sept. 17, but Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday officials were exploring two possible ways to reopen borders.
“One is to use our quarantine system with international students and appropriately with people who are delivering national benefit, whether it’s in business or other areas,” Hunt told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The second option under consideration was to allow bilateral travel between “COVID-safe” countries, such as New Zealand, without the mandatory two-week quarantine period, he added.
Australia’s education sector is highly reliant on fee-paying international students for funding and has been badly hit by the border closures.

Topics: Coronavirus Australia

Britain urgently reviewing distancing rules, could ease quarantine for travellers

Updated 14 June 2020
Reuters

Britain urgently reviewing distancing rules, could ease quarantine for travellers

  • Progress in tackling the coronavirus pandemic meant Britain was able to take a "fresh look" at the two-metre rule, Sunak said
  • Britain has the third highest number of coronavirus deaths after the US and Brazil
Updated 14 June 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is urgently reviewing its social distancing rule and might be able to relax quarantine for travellers to help its economy recover from a coronavirus crisis collapse, the country's finance minister Rishi Sunak said.
Progress in tackling the coronavirus pandemic meant Britain was able to take a "fresh look" at the two-metre rule, which many employers have said will make it harder to get back up to speed after the lockdown, Sunak said on Sunday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, which says it has always followed scientific advice in its handling of the pandemic, faces the difficult balancing act of reviving the economy without allowing a second wave of coronavirus cases.
Britain has the third highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and Brazil, something critics of the government say reflects its response to the crisis.
"It's important that we look at it comprehensively, in the round, and that's what we will do urgently," Sunak told Sky News about the social distancing rule, adding that preliminary work had already begun.
Reducing the distance people must keep apart from each other would mean three quarters of pubs could reopen, rather than about one third with a two-metre rule.
Sunak also said the government could make changes to a 14-day quarantine for people coming into the country, such as the introduction of travel corridors with specific countries.
Airlines have warned of huge job losses because of the quarantine introduced last week.
"The transport secretary is actively looking at options as we continue to make progress against the virus. We might be able to do more here as well," Sunak said.
Sunak said he would reopen the economy "slowly and safely", starting with the retail sector this week, and he hoped the hospitality sector would follow in early July.
The scale of the economic slump was laid bare by data last week which showed output shrank by a quarter over March and April, but the focus was now on the recovery phase.
Sunak said he wanted to encourage companies to hire workers and there needed to be more skills training, while higher levels of household savings represented a positive for the economy.
Asked if he might cut value-added tax to spur spending, Sunak said it was something Britain had done previously.
"Before we have that conversation we need to actually reopen those sectors. There's no point in cutting VAT on a sector that is actually closed," he said. 

Topics: Coronavirus UK Britain

