You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Francis, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis adresses doctors and nurses from the coronavirus-ravaged Lombardy region at the Vatican on Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Vatican News via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c29gf

Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

Pope Francis, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

  • ‘You were one of the supporting pillars of the entire country’
  • Pope Francis thanked the health workers, who wore masks during the audience, for being ‘angels’
Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.
“You were one of the supporting pillars of the entire country,” he told doctors and nurses from the Lombardy region gathered in the Vatican’s frescoed Clementine Hall, which had not been used for months because of the crisis.
“To those of you here and to your colleagues all across Italy go my esteem and my sincere thanks, and I know very well I am interpreting everyone’s sentiments,” he said.
He thanked the health workers, who wore masks, for being “angels,” including by lending their cell phones to dying patients so they could say their final goodbyes to their loved ones.
Italy returned to relative normality on June 3 when Italians were allowed to move between regions again. But rules such as social distancing in public and wearing masks are still in effect.
Nearly 35,000 people in Italy have died of coronavirus, the fourth highest number in the world after the United States, Brazil and Britain.
Nearly 170 of them were doctors and the pope paid special tribute to them in his address on Saturday.
At the end the meeting, the pope joked about what he called “the liturgy of the greeting” explaining that they would take a group picture but he would “be obedient to the rules” and greet them from a distance as he passed down the aisle.
Francis’ weekly general audience is still being held without the public and streamed over the Internet, although he has resumed giving his Sunday message from his window since St. Peter’s Square was reopened last month.
He has resumed public Masses but with only about 50 people allowed.

Topics: Coronavirus Pope Francis

Related

World
Public returns to St. Peter’s Square; Pope Francis calls for defense of environment
World
Pope Francis offers Easter prayers for virus victims, urges world leaders to make peace

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

Updated 38 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

  • Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine
  • Spain is still discussing with UK authorities whether they will offer the same conditions for Spanish visitors to the UK
Updated 38 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Saturday that Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine because of the coronavirus.
“We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine,” she told BBC News.
She said Spain is still discussing with UK authorities whether they will offer the same conditions for Spanish visitors to the UK.

Topics: Spain UK tourism Coronavirus

Related

World
Cyprus allows entry to arrivals from Lebanon, Italy, Spain
World
Spain partly lifts coronavirus lockdown in Madrid

Latest updates

Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia’s dam crisis: El-Sisi
Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine
From mental health resources to games and originals, Snap announces new features
Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands
US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton’s book

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.