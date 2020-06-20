Saudi Arabia to lift COVID-19 curfew across Kingdom from Sunday morning

You are here

Saudi Arabia will lift a curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Sunday at 6 a.m. (SPA)
  • The Umrah pilgrimage and international flights remain suspended
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed and people should ensure that they wear a mask in public
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will lift a curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Sunday at 6 a.m.
The curfew will be lifted across the country, including in the cities of Makkah and Jeddah where residents are currently only allowed to leave their homes for necessities.
The Umrah pilgrimage and international flights remain suspended, the Ministry of Interior said. Entry to and exit from the Kingdom via land or sea is also prohibited.
Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed and people should ensure that they wear a mask in public and observe social distancing.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 46 more people had died from COVID-19 in the Kingdom.
It also announced 3,941 new cases of the virus and 3,153 more recoveries from it.
Of the new cases, 740 were recorded in Riyadh, 421 in Jeddah, 354 in Makkah and 285 in Hufof.
A total of 1,230 people have died from coronavirus in the Kingdom so far.

Best spots in Saudi Arabia to witness annular solar eclipse

Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News

Best spots in Saudi Arabia to witness annular solar eclipse

  • They occur every year or two, and can only been seen from a narrow pathway across the planet
Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Amateur astronomers across Saudi Arabia will get a chance to witness an annular solar eclipse on Sunday.

Sky-gazers from Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, from India to southern China will see the most dramatic “ring of fire” solar eclipse to shadow the Earth in years.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon — passing between Earth and the Sun — is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

They occur every year or two, and can only been seen from a narrow pathway across the planet.

The natural phenomenon will be most visible in Saudi Arabia’s Sharurah governorate between 6:59 a.m. and 8:13 a.m. local time before ending at 9:41 a.m.

According to the National Astronomy Center at King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology, the eclipse will be visible in the Makkah region for roughly two and a half hours. In Riyadh, it will be sighted from 7:10 a.m. to 8:23 a.m.

In the Eastern Province, the eclipse will begin at 7:14 a.m. and reach its peak at 8:30 a.m. before ending at 9:59 a.m. 

