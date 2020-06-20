RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will lift a curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Sunday at 6 a.m.
The curfew will be lifted across the country, including in the cities of Makkah and Jeddah where residents are currently only allowed to leave their homes for necessities.
The Umrah pilgrimage and international flights remain suspended, the Ministry of Interior said. Entry to and exit from the Kingdom via land or sea is also prohibited.
Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed and people should ensure that they wear a mask in public and observe social distancing.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 46 more people had died from COVID-19 in the Kingdom.
It also announced 3,941 new cases of the virus and 3,153 more recoveries from it.
Of the new cases, 740 were recorded in Riyadh, 421 in Jeddah, 354 in Makkah and 285 in Hufof.
A total of 1,230 people have died from coronavirus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia to lift COVID-19 curfew across Kingdom from Sunday morning
https://arab.news/zhsk8
Saudi Arabia to lift COVID-19 curfew across Kingdom from Sunday morning
- The Umrah pilgrimage and international flights remain suspended
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed and people should ensure that they wear a mask in public
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will lift a curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Sunday at 6 a.m.