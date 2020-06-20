You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia’s dam crisis: El-Sisi

Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia’s dam crisis: El-Sisi

A general view of the Saddle Dam, part of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethiopia, near Guba in Ethiopia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rdd9v

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia’s dam crisis: El-Sisi

  • The talks were halted once again on Wednesday, this time only about a fortnight before the expected start-up of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
  • Egypt, which is almost entirely dependent on the Nile for its fresh water supplies, is anxious to secure a legally binding deal
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt is committed to using diplomacy to resolve a crisis with Ethiopia over its construction of a giant hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday, addressing stalled talks on the issue.
The talks were halted once again on Wednesday, this time only about a fortnight before the expected start-up of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being built near Ethiopia’s border with Sudan and is the centerpiece in its bid to become Africa’s biggest power exporter.
Cairo said on Friday it had called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene to restart the talks.
“When we moved to the Security Council... that was (because) we are always keen to take the diplomatic and political path until its end,” El-Sisi said in a speech at an air force base.
“We need to move strongly toward concluding the negotiations and reach an agreement... and solutions that achieve the interest of all,” he said.
Egypt, which is almost entirely dependent on the Nile for its fresh water supplies, is anxious to secure a legally binding deal that would guarantee minimum flows and a mechanism for resolving disputes before the dam starts operating.
The latest talks, which had started on June 9 over video conference, followed a previous round of negotiations in Washington, which ended without agreement in February.
On Saturday, El-Sisi recalled that in a speech he gave to the Ethiopian parliament five years ago he said that while Egypt respects Ethiopians’ need for development they also should respect its needs for “life.”

Topics: Egypt Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Related

Middle-East
Nile dam negotiations reach deadlock
Middle-East
Sudan wants PMs to solve Nile dam deadlock

Stuck in Qatar: Canadians told they could be fired for leaving COVID-19 hot zone

Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Stuck in Qatar: Canadians told they could be fired for leaving COVID-19 hot zone

  • College employees desperate to leave country that has world’s highest per-capita infection rate
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Canadian employees at a college in Qatar have been threatened with job losses if they leave the country over the summer, despite scorching heat and sky-high COVID-19 infection rates.

Employees at the College of the North Atlantic (CNA), a Canadian college contracted by Qatar to run a campus in Doha, have said they fear job losses or reprisal from the Qatari government if they leave the country over the summer.

“Living in a country that has, for weeks, had the highest per-capita number of positive COVID-19 cases in the world is extremely stressful, and several CNA-Q (CNA Qatar) employees are anxious to leave for summer,” one employee said.

The college employs 650 staff, the majority of whom are Canadian. Foreign staff usually return home for the summer to avoid the heat, a factor that this year has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People just want to return to Canada for the summer to get away from this pressure cooker for a few weeks and be with family,” another staff member said.

A spokesperson for the college said: “CNA-Q employees who decide to leave Qatar and do not return to work at CNA-Q when required may have their employment agreement terminated.”

The employees who spoke with CBC News all said they were initially discouraged from leaving the country when the pandemic began, but were not threatened with any measures against them.

In addition to the obstacles employees face trying to go home for the summer, they have also been told that they will be forced to return to classrooms when teaching resumes in September. This decision has apparently bewildered many college staff. 

One staff member said: “CNA employees have been teaching online from mid-March and it’s working. Many employees can’t understand why they can’t continue to do this from the safety (of) their home country.”

With more than 85,000 COVID-19 infections among a population of just 2.8 million, Qatar has the highest per-capita infection rate in the world.

The country is in the process of reopening public spaces despite recording over 1,000 new infections per day.

Topics: Middle East Qatar Canada Coronavirus

Related

Media
Qatar's BeIN lays off presenters, reporters amid lack of sport to cover
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways to lay off pilots, cut wages

Latest updates

Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia’s dam crisis: El-Sisi
Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine
From mental health resources to games and originals, Snap announces new features
Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands
US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton’s book

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.