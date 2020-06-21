You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Cross of Snow

date 2020-06-21

What We Are Reading Today: Cross of Snow

Author: NICHOLAS A. BASBANES

This is a major literary biography of America’s best-loved 19th-century poet, the first in more than 50 years, and a much-needed reassessment for the 21st century of a writer whose stature and celebrity were unparalleled in his time.
“At his death, in 1882, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wasn’t just the most famous poet in America but an international celebrity, translated into dozens of languages, admired by Dickens, Ruskin, even Queen Victoria.
Readers loved his clarity, his accessibility, his storytelling,” said Charles McGrath in a review for The New York Times.
Nicholas A. Basbanes “thinks that the tumble in Longfellow’s reputation was not the natural, inevitable result of changing tastes. In his new biography, he argues, on not much evidence, that Longfellow was done in by a cabal of modernists and New Critics who conspired to expel him from their snobbish, rarefied canon.
“So his book seeks to restore Longfellow in our present eyes mostly just by reminding us how important he was back in his own day,” said the review.
He spoke at least eight languages, including Danish, Swedish and Finnish, and could read and write half a dozen more. Practically single-handed, he introduced America to European literature.

Author: Nancy Thorndike Greenspan

This book takes a little known, but important, figure from the history of the atomic bomb and the early Cold War and explores his complex, fascinating life.
The physicist Klaus Fuchs (1911-88) is well known as the atomic spy who gave details of everything he worked on at the Manhattan Project to the Soviet Union.
In this enthralling and riveting account, Nancy Thorndike Greenspan, the author of a biography of the physicist Max Born, “has brought together new material that rounds out Fuchs’s life, from his college days in Weimar Germany to his move to Communist East Germany in June 1959 following his release from prison in Britain. He had served nine years of a 30-year sentence for espionage,” said Ronald Radosh in his review for The New York Times.
“There have been several previous books on Fuchs and also on the other spies working on the atomic bomb. Atomic Spy covers a lot of familiar ground, but where it is particularly thorough and revealing is when it deals with Fuchs’s youth in Germany,” said the review.

