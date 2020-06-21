You are here

Top US prosecutor who probed Trump’s allies fired

In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP)
AFP

  • The veteran prosecutor had overseen the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed adviser Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to discredit the president’s political opponents
NEW YORK: America’s top law enforcement official told a federal prosecutor known for probing allies of President Donald Trump that he was fired Saturday — sparking uproar and triggering an inquiry by Democratic lawmakers.
Geoffrey Berman, head of the Southern District of New York attorney’s office since 2018, discovered his job was in jeopardy via a press release late Friday from Attorney General Bill Barr saying the prosecutor was stepping down.
Berman responded that he had “no intention” of quitting, and that his office’s “investigations will move forward without interruption.”
But Barr sent him a letter Saturday saying Trump had agreed to fire the official “as of today.”
The fast-intensifying crisis has pitted the government against much of Washington’s legal community — and has apparently set Barr against Trump, who denied any involvement in the case.
In his letter, circulated widely by US media, Barr accused Berman of having “chosen public spectacle over public service” through his defiance.
Berman — who later confirmed in a statement he would be leaving “immediately” — finds himself at the center of the latest controversy in what Democrats have characterized as the politicization of the Justice Department under Barr.
The veteran prosecutor had overseen the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed adviser Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to discredit the president’s political opponents.
But Trump, speaking to reporters ahead of a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, denied sacking Berman — further adding to the confused messaging coming from the administration.
“That’s all up to the attorney general... He’s working on that, that’s his department, not my department,” Trump said. “I’m not involved.”
Berman, a Republican who held a position in Trump’s transition team and was once a law partner of Giuliani, has pursued cases against tycoon sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell last year.
He has also investigated two associates of Giuliani accused of campaign finance violations and helping dig up dirt on Trump’s election challenger Joe Biden as part of the Ukraine scandal over which Trump was impeached.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer urged the Justice Department’s inspector general to launch an investigation into “blatantly corrupt DOJ interference.”
Meanwhile Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, accused Barr of repeatedly interfering in “criminal investigations on Trump’s behalf.”
The committee said in a statement it would “immediately open an investigation into this incident, as part of our broader investigation into Barr’s unacceptable politicization of the Department of Justice.”
Two whistleblowers are scheduled to testify Wednesday on “why Barr’s attempt to fire Mr.Berman is part of a larger, ongoing, and wholly unacceptable pattern of conduct,” the statement added.

The Trump administration has in recent months fired or demoted inspectors general for the Pentagon, the intelligence community and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as a senior health official who questioned Trump’s promotion of unproven drug therapies for COVID-19.
State Department inspector general Steve Linick was removed last month after running a misconduct probe into Washington’s top diplomat and steadfast Trump ally Mike Pompeo.
Meanwhile Barr has been accused of repeatedly acting as Trump’s personal lawyer instead of in the interests of the public following the Justice Department’s intervention in several cases involving Trump allies.
More than 1,000 former department officials signed a statement calling for Barr’s resignation over his interference to get a lighter sentence for longtime Trump friend Roger Stone.
Since then Barr has been berated for his department’s decision to drop the case against Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his Russia contacts to the FBI.
Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University, argued however that Barr’s move may have had nothing to do with investigations of Trump allies.
“Barr needs to be clear as to why he wanted to remove Berman and, most importantly, to guarantee that the underlying investigations will not be impacted by this change in leadership,” Turley told AFP.
 

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Caution tape is shown near a sign with the names of victims of police violence, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. (AP)
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
AP

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

  • Protest organizers held a meeting to discuss the early morning shootings and some protest volunteers patrolled the area carrying guns
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
AP

SEATTLE: A pre-dawn shooting in a park in Seattle’s protest zone killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday.
The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the area near the city’s downtown that is known as CHOP, which stands for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” police said.
Officers responding to the shooting initially had trouble getting to the scene because they were “were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” police said on their blog.
Two males with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center at about 3 a.m., said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. The 19-year-old man died and the other person was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
The suspect or suspects fled and investigators had no description of the shooter or shooters as of Saturday morning, police said.
“Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances,” police said.
Investigators were reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for clues, Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times.
The CHOP zone is an area where protesters cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood following demonstrations against police violence since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.
Seattle police largely retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters ended with people throwing things at police and police tear gassing people and using other crowd control munitions. Protesters and others have said the police overreacted. City officials have said they are still communicating with protest leaders, who had pledged to keep the peace in the zone.
The president of the union representing more than 1,000 of Seattle’s police officers, Mike Solan, told Fox News that “violence has now besieged the area known as CHOP and it is no longer the summer of love, it’s the summer of chaos.”
Hours after the shooting, the scene in the protest zone was quiet. People pushed baby strollers and other visitors milled about in the cool, cloudy weather, taking photos of themselves with CHOP signs.
Protest organizers held a meeting to discuss the early morning shootings and some protest volunteers patrolled the area carrying guns. They did not interfere with anyone entering or leaving the zone.
The zone has drawn the continued ire of President Donald Trump. His tweets about possibly sending in the military have been met with condemnation from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats.
Asked about the shooting Saturday, Inslee said “we need to have a way for the community to have a way to speak and for police and fire services to be provided.”
Inslee added: “One way or another we obviously need to provide a way to offer protection for people, and that’s a necessity.”
 

