Jordan resumes domestic flights at major airport

The tourism ministry earlier announced multiple programs aimed at boosting domestic tourism, including the $1.4 million Urdun Jannah program that supports Jordanian airlines in their daily flights between Amman and Aqaba. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Royal Jordanian, Jordan Aviation and Fly Jordan had restarted passenger services at Aqaba’s King Hussein International Airport
  • Queen Alia International Airport and King Hussein International Airport were earlier given permits to resume operations
DUBAI: Jordan resumed domestic flights at one of its major airports, weeks after airplanes were grounded due to travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Royal Jordanian, Jordan Aviation and Fly Jordan had restarted passenger services at Aqaba’s King Hussein International Airport.
Queen Alia International Airport and King Hussein International Airport were earlier given permits to resume operations, in addition to Jordanian airlines, according to Haitham Misto, head of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.
The tourism ministry earlier announced multiple programs aimed at boosting domestic tourism, including the $1.4 million Urdun Jannah program that supports Jordanian airlines in their daily flights between Amman and Aqaba, and where travellers pay $56.4 for return tickets.
The Tourism Minister Majd Shwikeh said the support will be offered to tourism service providers who are participating in the program at a cost of $1.7 million, in addition to hotel and camp services in Petra.

Thousands of Jordanians return home as repatriation mission resumes

Thousands of Jordanians return home as repatriation mission resumes

  • The returnees have been placed under 14-day mandatory quarantine
  • The next phase of the mission will begin on July 10
DUBAI: Jordan said 5,200 citizens, who were stranded overseas when coronavirus shuttered international travel, have returned to the country, in the ongoing third phase of repatriation mission, state-run new agency Petra has reported.
Coronavirus Crisis Cell Operations Director Mazin Faraya said the returnees have been placed under mandatory isolation at hotels in Dead Sea and Amman.
He said those who will finish the 14-day quarantine period will be given electronic wristbands for continuous monitoring.
Faraya said most of Jordan’s new COVID-19 cases were detected from returning citizens, and that mandatory quarantine has helped reduce local transmission of the virus.
The third phase of the repatriation efforts will continue until June 24 with expected returnees from neighboring countries Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine.
The next phase of the mission will begin on July 10.

