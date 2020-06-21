You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco opens field hospital after spike in virus cases

Morocco opens field hospital after spike in virus cases

1 / 2
A dozen ambulances were stationed in Moulay Bousselham, above, one of the quarantined towns, ready to be dispatched to pick up confirmed cases. (AFP)
2 / 2
Morocco reported just over 9,800 cases and 213 deaths from the coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/53s3s

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Morocco opens field hospital after spike in virus cases

  • Morocco reported more than 500 cases on Friday, mainly in eastern Kenitra province
  • Country reported just over 9,800 cases and 213 deaths from the coronavirus
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

MOULAY BOUSSELHAM, Morocco: A new field hospital in eastern Morocco will from Sunday receive around 700 COVID-19 patients following a sharp spike in infections in the kingdom, the government said.
Morocco reported a record single-day rise in novel coronavirus cases on Friday after an outbreak was detected in fruit packing plants in eastern Kenitra province, prompting Rabat to tighten restrictions in the region.
The North African kingdom reported more than 500 cases on Friday, mainly in Kenitra, having recorded on average fewer than 100 new COVID-19 infections daily since confirming its first cases in early March.
Authorities closed facilities, tested workers and launched an investigation to “establish responsibility” for the outbreak, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said, as cited by official news agency MAP.
The field hospital will receive from Sunday “around 700 registered cases,” he added.
Strawberry fields in Kenitra — usually busy with workers harvesting at this time of year — were deserted at the weekend, an AFP photographer said.
Several towns in the region were placed under quarantine and screenings were carried out among residents, who were asked to go out only in cases of “extreme necessity.”
A dozen ambulances were stationed in Moulay Bousselham, one of the quarantined towns, ready to be dispatched to pick up confirmed cases.
Morocco, with a population of 34 million, has reported just over 9,800 cases and 213 deaths from the coronavirus.
On June 9, authorities announced a gradual lifting of restrictions in force since mid-March, though measures remain in place in major cities and a public health state of emergency has been extended until July 10.
Wearing masks in public is obligatory, gatherings are prohibited and mosques, cinemas and theaters are closed, while restaurants and cafes are open but limited to take-away orders.
The kingdom’s borders remain closed “until further notice.”

Topics: Coronavirus Morocco

Related

Middle-East
Morocco records biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases
Lifestyle
Morocco artisans fear ‘knockout punch’ from virus

Jordan resumes domestic flights at major airport

Updated 21 June 2020
Arab News

Jordan resumes domestic flights at major airport

  • Royal Jordanian, Jordan Aviation and Fly Jordan had restarted passenger services at Aqaba’s King Hussein International Airport
  • Queen Alia International Airport and King Hussein International Airport were earlier given permits to resume operations
Updated 21 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan resumed domestic flights at one of its major airports, weeks after airplanes were grounded due to travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Royal Jordanian, Jordan Aviation and Fly Jordan had restarted passenger services at Aqaba’s King Hussein International Airport.
Queen Alia International Airport and King Hussein International Airport were earlier given permits to resume operations, in addition to Jordanian airlines, according to Haitham Misto, head of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.
The tourism ministry earlier announced multiple programs aimed at boosting domestic tourism, including the $1.4 million Urdun Jannah program that supports Jordanian airlines in their daily flights between Amman and Aqaba, and where travellers pay $56.4 for return tickets.
The Tourism Minister Majd Shwikeh said the support will be offered to tourism service providers who are participating in the program at a cost of $1.7 million, in addition to hotel and camp services in Petra.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan child labor incidence rises during coronavirus pandemic
Middle-East
Jordan child labor incidence rises during coronavirus pandemic

Latest updates

Morocco opens field hospital after spike in virus cases
10 shot with injuries of ‘various severity’ in Minneapolis
Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ guitar sells for record $6 million at auction
Pakistan to reopen border with Afghanistan
China likely lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash – Indian minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.