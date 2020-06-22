You are here

What We Are Reading Today: A Constructed Peace

People still think of the Cold War as a simple two-sided conflict, a kind of gigantic arm wrestle on a global scale, writes Marc Trachtenberg, “but this view fails to grasp the essence of what was really going on.”

America and Russia were both willing to live with the status quo in Europe. What then could have generated the kind of conflict that might have led to a nuclear holocaust?

This is the great puzzle of the Cold War, and in this book, the product of nearly 20 years of work, Trachtenberg tries to solve it.

The answer, he says, has to do with the German question, especially with the German nuclear question.

These issues lay at the heart of the Cold War, and a relatively stable peace took shape only when they were resolved.

The book develops this argument by telling a story — a complex story involving many issues of detail, but focusing always on the central question of how a stable international system came into being during the Cold War period.

A Constructed Peace will be of interest not just to students of the Cold War, but to people concerned with the problem of war and peace.

Topics: Books

Author: NICHOLAS A. BASBANES

This is a major literary biography of America’s best-loved 19th-century poet, the first in more than 50 years, and a much-needed reassessment for the 21st century of a writer whose stature and celebrity were unparalleled in his time.
“At his death, in 1882, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wasn’t just the most famous poet in America but an international celebrity, translated into dozens of languages, admired by Dickens, Ruskin, even Queen Victoria.
Readers loved his clarity, his accessibility, his storytelling,” said Charles McGrath in a review for The New York Times.
Nicholas A. Basbanes “thinks that the tumble in Longfellow’s reputation was not the natural, inevitable result of changing tastes. In his new biography, he argues, on not much evidence, that Longfellow was done in by a cabal of modernists and New Critics who conspired to expel him from their snobbish, rarefied canon.
“So his book seeks to restore Longfellow in our present eyes mostly just by reminding us how important he was back in his own day,” said the review.
He spoke at least eight languages, including Danish, Swedish and Finnish, and could read and write half a dozen more. Practically single-handed, he introduced America to European literature.

Topics: Books

