RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intercepted on Monday a barrage of explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.
Arab coalition spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that the Houthi militia “launched a number of unmanned (booby-trapped) drones at civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom,” adding that several of them were intercepted by the coalition forces and the rest are being pursued.
Saudi Arabia intercepts barrage of drones launched by Yemen's Houthi militia
Updated 22 June 2020
Saudi Arabia intercepts barrage of drones launched by Yemen's Houthi militia
