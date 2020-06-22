You are here

  • Home
  • TikTok’s Rami Zeidan tells us what makes the app tick in the Middle East

TikTok’s Rami Zeidan tells us what makes the app tick in the Middle East

The logo of TikTok application is seen on a mobile phone screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrfvp

Updated 12 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

TikTok’s Rami Zeidan tells us what makes the app tick in the Middle East

  • TikTok has been on a journey to diversify its content from dance videos to short-form videos across food, fashion, music, sports, gaming and technology
Updated 12 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Short-form social video-sharing app TikTok has been quite a sensation worldwide, crossing 2 billion downloads globally in April 2020, according to app intelligence provider Sensor Tower.

The Middle East is no exception to TikTok’s growth, with Saudi Arabia ranking as the eighth-largest country in terms of number of users in 2019, as per Route Note.

In 2018, TikTok set up its regional office in Dubai, servicing the Middle East and North Africa.

It has hired local talent such as IBM’s Fahd Osman, Sony’s Gita Ghaemmaghami, Anghami’s Rami Zeidan, and most recently Facebook’s Shant Oknayan as general manager of its parent company ByteDance.

TikTok has been on a journey to diversify its content from dance videos to short-form videos across food, fashion, music, sports, gaming and technology.

“We did that through what we call co-created ideas,” said Rami Zeidan, head of video and creative at TikTok.

The company approached creators with ideas — sometimes in the form of challenges or demo videos — to inspire them to create content across different genres.

For example, Zeidan said, a lot of musicians share their lifestyle — not just their music — on online platforms.

“Now you don’t need to produce a three-minute song to post online. You just open the camera and start singing,” he added.

“There’s a lot of really great Arab talent that are doing great on the platform, singing raw, connecting with people and bringing their personality to life on a guitar.”

COVID-19 has played a major role in influencing content on the app. “We’re seeing an uptick in fitness and health (content) because of COVID-19,” said Zeidan.

It has also led to an increase in tech and gaming content. “We’ve taught creators that you don’t need to do a seven-minute video to review a phone,” he said. “You can do a one-minute video that says ‘here are the 10 things you need to know’.”

As part of its content-diversification plan, TikTok has launched the Creators Academy to mentor and guide creators on various topics such as writing and post-production.

Zeidan gives the example of Mohammed Abbas from Saudi Arabia, who joined TikTok at the end of 2018 as an aspiring actor.

Today, Abbas has over 1.2 million followers thanks to the academy, which led him to become the face of Rotana’s TikTok Ramadan show “Who Said?”

After diversifying its content and coaching its creators, TikTok is turning to advertisers. “Our first priority is to make brands understand that TikTok is a safe environment and a creative haven for creators who are doing great work that can link to everything they (brands) do,” Zeidan said.

He emphasizes the role of the platform for marketing activities across the funnel, from brand awareness to conversions and everything in the middle.

Brands can advertise through different formats using TikTok’s auction system, performance metrics and targeting capabilities.

They can also work directly with TikTok’s team to create a sponsored hashtag or challenge, or by collaborating with creators.

Earlier this year, KitKat ran a campaign in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, partnering with music producer Mojo to create a song and then with creators to push that content.

“This campaign hit 1 billion views, which was the first one in the market,” Zeidan said. “It opened the door for the use of super creators in order for us to create things at scale, and tell the story of a brand in the TikTok way through the people who know TikTok very well.”

The app’s popularity has not immunized it against the challenges of user-generated content on social platforms leading to several privacy and content-moderation issues.

An article by The Intercept in March 2020, based on internal documents obtained by the publication, revealed that moderators were instructed to suppress posts created by users deemed too ugly, poor or disabled for the platform.

When asked about this, Zeidan said: “The only content that gets demoted, blocked or removed from the platform is anything that’s against our community guidelines.”

He added that the app has a three-fold approach to tackle privacy concerns and maintain a safe environment: Empowering users through tools such as parental control and reporting content; a combination of man and machine to moderate content; and partnerships with creators, governments and organizations such as UNICEF to promote positive content.

Commenting on the issue of fake news, which is especially critical during the pandemic, Zeidan said: “This is a digital challenge — for us and all our peers in the market. Our responsibility, as an industry, is to make sure we all put our best processes and resources in place.”

He added: “In an open world, where everybody is creating and uploading content, we need to build the proper infrastructure to minimize the bad incidents as much as possible, and hopefully get to a stage where they’re eliminated; and secondly, amplify great work — whether it’s social responsibility or entertainment — that will enable us to have way more positive content and fulfil our mission of inspiring creativity and bringing joy.”

 

Topics: TIKTOK IN MIDDLE EAST

Related

Offbeat
Egyptian TikTok girls face criminal trial
Media
How a TikTok challenge raised $200,000 this Ramadan

US broadcast chief fires heads in major shakedown

Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

US broadcast chief fires heads in major shakedown

  • The shakeup added to existing fears, many from among conservatives, that news outlets in the US were being politicized
Updated 17 min 10 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: On his first day at work on Wednesday, Michael Pack, CEO of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), fired the heads of four organizations — Middle East Broadcasting, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and the Open Technology Fund, according to CNN. 

The shakeup added to existing fears, many from among conservatives, that news outlets in the US were being politicized and that Pack, an appointee of US President Donald Trump, is seeking to end the editorial independence of the outlets under USAGM, a government funded agency structured to operate with editorial independence to serve countries lacking a free press.

Voice of America (VOA) Director Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara, both veteran journalists, announced their resignations on Monday, just two days before Pack’s arrival.

In addition to the agency chiefs, Pack dismissed veteran broadcast news executive Steve Capus, who had been a senior adviser to the organization and its leadership, according to two congressional aides and a USAGM employee who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press (AP).

Capus, who was previously president of NBC News for nearly eight years, did not respond to a query sent to a USAGM work email address.

Pack also ousted the head of the Open Technology Fund, a non-broadcast arm of the USAGM that works to provide secure Internet access to people around the world. Last week, the fund’s chief, Libby Liu submitted her resignation, effective mid-July, but she was removed on Pack’s arrival in post.

No public explanation for the dismissals was given beyond the general statement of improving the agency.

The firing of Alberto Miguel Fernandez, head of Middle East Broadcasting, in particular, has raised conservative hackles. A former career diplomat fluent in Arabic, Fernandez had been hailed by many on the American right for bringing what they saw as balance to Arabic-language outlets Radio Sawa and television channel AlHurra.

“Ambassador Fernandez was the greatest asset America had in foreign broadcasting,” Trump’s former deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, wrote on Twitter shortly after the dismissals became public.

Michael Doran, a former National Security Council and State Department official during President George W. Bush’s administration, called Fernandez’s ouster “asinine” and said that without him, “Pack will be as effective as a drugged bug in a bottle.”

David Reaboi, a noted conservative national security analyst, was even more critical, calling Fernandez’s removal a “shameful” move. 

“It was unusual for the pro-American side to get represented, and Alberto always made sure it did,” he told the AP. 

“It was a model for recapturing territory from the far left and righting the ship.”

Fernandez wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night: “I will miss the great digital and creative work of our talented team, the investigative news unit, the great op-ed page @AlhurraOpEd, the excellent digital platforms like @IrfaaSawtak. I accomplished ALMOST everything I wanted and you can’t say that too often in life.

“Wish the incoming people at @USAGMgov well. I hope they know what they are doing. They have an immediate opportunity to make a difference. Yesterday the Iraqi government shut down Radio Sawa transmitters in Baghdad, Basra and Karbala and threatened to seize USG property.”

Congresswoman Nita Lowey, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, and Eliot L. Engel, chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, issued a joint statement which said: “We were outraged to learn that Michael Pack, the new head of the US Agency for Global Media, fired top officials of broadcast networks for foreign audiences in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and replaced their advisory boards with new boards comprising himself, his chief of staff, Trump administration appointees.”

Responding to an AFP query, the agency said Pack intended to “steer the agency back toward its mission: ‘to inform, engage, and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy.’” In an email to employees, Pack said he was “fully committed to honoring VOA’s charter,” as well as the missions of the other news outlets.

“Every action I carried out was — and every action I will carry out will be — geared toward rebuilding the USAGM’s reputation, boosting morale, and improving content,” Pack said in a statement released by the agency.

 The statement called the moves “significant and long-overdue” and said Pack and his team were “committed to eradicating the known mismanagement and scandals that have plagued the agency for decades.”

Topics: Michael Pack US Agency for Global Media USAGM Voice of America

Related

Media
TikTok’s Rami Zeidan tells us what makes the app tick in the Middle East
Media
Study reveals that during COVID-19, we are falling in love with tech

Latest updates

End of medical referrals in Gaza impacts Palestinian patients
What We Are Reading Today: Quantization of Gauge Systems
Over 100 Saudi doctors on a medical mission to fight COVID-19 in Egypt
Indonesia battles dengue outbreak as COVID-19 persists
Manila coordinating with Riyadh to repatriate bodies of OFWs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.