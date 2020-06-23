You are here

  • Home
  • Wirecard plunges into Enron-like scandal

Wirecard plunges into Enron-like scandal

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dbdu

Updated 23 June 2020
AFP

Wirecard plunges into Enron-like scandal

  • Wirecard is in crisis talks with banks to keep the lights on
Updated 23 June 2020
AFP

FRANKFURT: In what could be one of the biggest financial frauds of recent years, shooting star German payments provider Wirecard has admitted €1.9 billion that auditors say are missing from its accounts likely “do not exist.”

The scandal has already claimed the scalp of founder and chief executive Markus Braun, and adds to a series of recent German upsets.

Over the past decade, business headlines have been dominated by the crippling consequences of repeated financial infractions at Deutsche Bank and the globe-spanning “dieselgate” emissions fraud that has cost carmaker Volkswagen more than €30 billion.

In Wirecard’s case, the €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) that were supposed to be sitting in trust accounts in the Philippines make up a quarter of the company’s balance sheet.

But “on the basis of further examination ... there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of €1.9 billion do not exist,” Wirecard said on Monday.

The admission that the sums have vanished follows more than a year of reporting, especially by the Financial Times, on accounting irregularities in the company’s Asian division.

Now Wirecard is in crisis talks with banks to keep the lights on and is “examining a broad range of possible further measures to ensure continuation of its business operations,” including restructuring and selling off or simply halting some activities.

Interim CEO James Freis has tasked investment bank Houlihan Lokey with the tough talks with creditors.

But investors’ confidence appeared to be evaporating fast, as shares in Wirecard were trading around €16 — down from almost €100 last Wednesday, before auditors’ doubts about the missing cash became public.

The scandal marks a stunning fall from grace for the Bavarian startup, set up in 1999 and once a darling of the fintech scene owing to the global increase in electronic payments.

From humble beginnings piping cash to porn and gambling sites, the firm entered Germany’s prestigious DAX 30 index with great fanfare in 2018 after elbowing out traditional lender Commerzbank.

Now Wirecard’s name is more frequently heard in association with Enron.

The Texan energy company’s early-2000s collapse featuring accounting fraud, complicit auditors and political connections shook the US economy.

There could well be further revelations to come in the Wirecard scandal.

Its board “assesses that previous descriptions of the so-called Third Party Acquiring business by the company are not correct,” the group’s statement said.

“The company continues to examine, whether, in which manner and to what extent such business has actually been conducted,” Wirecard added.

On Sunday, the Philippines central bank had said that none of the missing $2.1 billion had entered the Philippine financial system. The names of two of the country’s biggest banks — BDO and BPI — were used to try to mislead eventual investigators, it added.

Both BDO and BPI have said that Wirecard was neither a client nor a business partner, the central bank said, adding that it had warned Wirecard’s auditors Ernst and Young.

Wirecard, which employs nearly 6,000 people, has for now withdrawn its preliminary results for 2019 and the first quarter of this year as well as financial targets for 2025.

“Potential effects on the annual financial accounts of previous years cannot be excluded,” Wirecard added.

Wirecard execs initially pooh-poohed FT reporting about financial irregularities, and German financial markets watchdog BaFin said it was investigating the paper for potential ties to short-sellers betting against the shares.

But in the meantime, auditors KPMG were reviewing Wirecard’s accounts for 2016-18.

BaFin ultimately filed charges with Munich prosecutors alleging “market manipulation” by the group’s four-strong board, targeting their attempts to present intermediate steps of the audit in a favorable light.

The filings “could have given misleading signals for the company’s stock market price,” prosecutors said.

The hammer blow came when auditors Ernst and Young said on Thursday that €1.9 billion were missing from Wirecard’s accounts, and Braun resigned the next day.

Topics: Wirecard Markus Braun

Related

Business & Economy
Wirecard’s missing $2.1bn didn’t enter Philippine financial system, central bank says
Business & Economy
Wirecard seeks new financing strategy as Moody’s downgrades firm to junk

White House adviser Navarro says China trade deal is 'over'

Updated 23 June 2020
Reuters

White House adviser Navarro says China trade deal is 'over'

  • US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 23 June 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China is "over," and he linked the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing's not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.
"It's over," Navarro told Fox News in an interview when asked about the trade agreement. He said the "turning point" came when the United States learned about the spreading coronavirus only after a Chinese delegation had left Washington following the signing of the Phase 1 deal on Jan. 15.
"It was at a time when they had already sent hundreds of thousands of people to this country to spread that virus, and it was just minutes after wheels up when that plane took off that we began to hear about this pandemic," Navarro said.
US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard. President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly have accused Beijing of not being transparent about the outbreak.
Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks with Beijing and his trade representative said he did not consider decoupling the US and Chinese economies a viable option.
Navarro has been one of the most outspoken critics of China among Trump's senior advisers.

Topics: White House Peter Navarro China

Related

World
White House says Defense Secretary Esper still in post
World
White House calls for ‘law and order’ as violent protests rage nationwide

Latest updates

Trump, Biden urged to show balance in Palestine-Israel policies
White House adviser Navarro says China trade deal is 'over'
Renewed clashes in Tunisia’s deprived south
End of medical referrals in Gaza impacts Palestinian patients
What We Are Reading Today: Quantization of Gauge Systems

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.