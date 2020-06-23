You are here

  • Home
  • Nine missing after Indonesia boat accident

Nine missing after Indonesia boat accident

Rescue team members evacuate one of six survivors of a capsized passenger boat carrying 16 people in the Sunda strait near Anak Krakatau in Merak, Indonesia's Banten province on June 20, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pa57g

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Nine missing after Indonesia boat accident

  • The accident happened several days after a boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized near the Anak Krakatau volcano in Sunda Strait
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

MEDAN: Nine fishermen are missing in Indonesia after their boat capsized off Sumatra island, an official said Tuesday, as poor conditions hamper the search for them.
Their vessel sank Monday after it was hit by bad weather and high waves off the island’s northwestern coast.
“The search has not been fruitful,” local search and rescue agency official Benteng Telambuana told AFP.
“We haven’t found any trace of the fishermen’s whereabouts so far.”
The accident happened several days after a boat carrying 16 fishermen capsized near the Anak Krakatau volcano in Sunda Strait, which separates Sumatra and Java islands.
Nine of the fishermen have since been found alive while seven more are still missing.
Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, due to lax safety standards.
In January, 10 people went missing after a boat carrying 20 migrant workers to neighboring Malaysia capsized off the coast of Sumatra island.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Special
World
Indonesia battles dengue outbreak as COVID-19 persists
World
Indonesia reports 1,226 new coronavirus infections, 56 deaths

Japanese island remembers 75 years since Battle of Okinawa

Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
AP

Japanese island remembers 75 years since Battle of Okinawa

  • The majority of US military facilities in Japan are on Okinawa
Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Residents on Okinawa prayed for peace and remembered their loved ones Tuesday on the 75th anniversary of the end of one of WWII’s deadliest conflicts, the Battle of Okinawa, on the southern Japanese island that still has a heavy US troop presence.
At the ceremony held to remember more than 200,000 people, many of them civilians, who died in the fighting near the war’s end, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said the tragic history must be remembered accurately and handed down to younger generations.
Today, many people live in places of conflict, or face poverty, discrimination and environmental pollution, and the fear and economic impact from the coronavirus have further divided societies, he said. It’s more important than ever for everyone to tolerate differences, trust each other and cooperate, he said.
“We must gather our wisdom and push forward to achieve nuclear weapons ban, war renouncement and lasting peace,” Tamaki said.
Resentment over the continuing heavy US troop presence runs deep on Okinawa.
“Since the end of the war, even when Okinawa was deprived of human rights and self-governance under the US occupation, we have steadily walked on the path of reconstruction and development while protecting our culture and sincerity we inherited from our ancestors,” Tamaki said.
The majority of US military facilities in Japan are on Okinawa, and more than half of the about 50,000 US troops based in Japan.
Okinawans continue to be affected by base-related crime, pollution and noise 75 years since the end of the war, Tamaki said.
Okinawa has asked the central government to do more to reduce their burden, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government repeatedly says it is mindful of their feelings, but the changes are slow to come. Many Okinawans also want a revision to the Status of Forces Agreement with the United States, which gives American military personnel certain legal privileges.
A key disagreement is a decades-old plan to relocate a US Marine Corps air station from the densely populated area of Futenma in southern Okinawa to less-crowded Henoko on the east coast. Many Okinawans want the air station to be moved off the island instead.
Tamaki renewed his pledge Tuesday to protect the environment at Henoko and block the relocation.
Many Okinawans consider Tokyo’s postwar defense stance under the Japan-US security alliance to have been built on Okinawa’s sacrifice, dating to the US confiscation of Okinawan land after Japan’s World War II defeat.
The dispute over the Futenma relocation also reflects centuries-old tensions between Okinawa and the Japanese mainland, which annexed the islands, formerly the independent kingdom of the Ryukus, in 1878.
Okinawa was Japan’s only home battleground in WWII, and the island remained under US rule for 20 years longer than the rest of Japan.

Topics: Japan

Related

Business & Economy
Japan shoppers crash website for face masks
Sport
Japan opens baseball season after 3-month coronavirus pandemic delay

Latest updates

Nine missing after Indonesia boat accident
Japanese island remembers 75 years since Battle of Okinawa
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 503 to 190,862
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh
End of medical referrals in Gaza impacts Palestinian patients

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.