Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

In this file photo taken on July 03, 2019 Former Kyrgyzstan's president Almazbek Atambayev waves to his supporters as he attends a rally in Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan's former president was sentenced to 11 years in jail on June 23, 2020 over the illegal release of a crime boss, in a case that caused a power struggle with his successor to turn violent. (AFP)
  • The court found Atambayev guilty of ordering a convicted criminal released from prison
BISHKEK: A court in Kyrgyzstan sentenced former President Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, which the former leader of the Central Asian nation has denied.
The court found Atambayev guilty of ordering a convicted criminal released from prison, in a case his supporters have dismissed as driven by a political conflict between Atambayev and his successor, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

  Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England will reopen
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in England from July 4, as part of plans to kickstart hospitality, culture and tourism.
Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, as will hotels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation and campsites, alongside cinemas, museums and galleries.
Two separate households will also be allowed to meet up indoors for the first time since March.


“Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end,” he told parliament, calling the lifting of restrictions a return to a “sense of normality.”
“After the toughest restrictions in peacetime history, we’re now able to make life easier for people to see more of their friends and family and help businesses get back on their feet and get people back into work,” he told lawmakers.
Britain has been one of the worst-hit countries by the global pandemic with the official death toll among people who have tested positive for COVID-19 standing at almost 43,000.
The government hopes the relaxing of rules will help the economy begin to recover from the impact of the virus lockdown, with predictions of recession, heavy losses and job cuts.
But Johnson warned that the restrictions would be re-imposed if necessary.
“We will not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce restrictions... if required.”

 

