You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC sells pipeline firm stake to foreign investors

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC sells pipeline firm stake to foreign investors

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO at ADNOC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 10, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/24bu7

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC sells pipeline firm stake to foreign investors

  • Under the deal, the consortium of investors acquires a 49-percent stake in Gas Pipeline Assets, a newly formed subsidiary of ADNOC with lease rights to 38 pipelines
  • State-owned ADNOC, which manages all the hydrocarbon resources of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, will continue to hold a 51-percent majority stake in the gas subsidiary
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell a 49-percent stake in its gas pipeline subsidiary to leading global investors for over $10 billion.
Under the deal, the consortium of investors acquires a 49-percent stake in Gas Pipeline Assets, a newly formed subsidiary of ADNOC with lease rights to 38 pipelines covering a total of 982.3 kilometers (614 miles).
State-owned ADNOC, which manages all the hydrocarbon resources of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, will continue to hold a 51-percent majority stake in the gas subsidiary, it said in a statement.
The deal puts the value of the gas pipeline assets at $20.7 billion, the statement said.
The consortium includes Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Brookfield Asset Management, a long-term asset manager, among others.
ADNOC said the deal provides over $10 billion in cash proceeds to the state-owned firm amid a sharp plunge in oil income, which makes up the majority of Abu Dhabi’s public revenues.
Last year, it raised $4 billion by selling 40 percent in ADNOC Oil Pipeline, a subsidiary that carries all Abu Dhabi crude, to US-based investors BlackRock and KKR.
Since 2017, ADNOC has granted concession rights in existing and new oilfields to leading international companies.
ADNOC CEO, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, said the latest deal is the region’s largest infrastructure investment and that it “signals continued strong interest in ADNOC’s low-risk, income-generating assets.”
The United Arab Emirates, a leading OPEC crude producer, holds the world’s sixth biggest gas reserves, and in recent months it has announced fresh discoveries of massive quantities of gas and crude oil.
ADNOC plans to boost gas production so that the UAE becomes a net exporter, and also to raise crude output capacity to four million bpd in 2020 and to five million bpd a decade later.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Gas Pipeline Assets Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

Related

Update
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC to double renewable energy portfolio in next 10 years

Etihad launches COVID-19 assessment tool to help people decide about travel

Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

Etihad launches COVID-19 assessment tool to help people decide about travel

  • The tool is available on the airline's wesbite
  • The partnership came as global travel saw a gradual return to normal operations after coronavirus shuttered international borders
Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A new COVID-19 risk-assessment tool was developed by Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways to help people make decisions about travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline partnered with Austrian healthcare technology company Medicus AI to develop the tool that will help evaluate travelers’ probability of contracting the virus, state-run WAM has reported on Tuesday.

The tool will ask people to answer 22 questions based on World Health Organization’s guidelines.

“We know that health and wellbeing will be a major factor impacting the travel decisions of our guests and are committed to ensuring their continued safety and peace of mind when they choose to travel with Etihad Airways,” Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer of Etihad, said.

The partnership came as global travel saw a gradual return to normal operations after coronavirus shuttered international borders.

The tool, which appears in several languages, is accessed through the Etihad website, and will soon be available on the airline’s mobile application.

Topics: Etihad UAE Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to September

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC sells pipeline firm stake to foreign investors
Eton, UK’s most elite school, apologizes to former pupil for racism
Britain condemns Houthis’ missile attack on Saudi Arabia
Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
UK-based retailer PrettyLittleThing launches Middle East website  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.