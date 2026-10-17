SEVILLE, Spain: Hansi Flick’s dominant Barcelona routed 10-man Real Betis 5-2 on Saturday to return five points clear at the top of La Liga.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant goal for the Spanish champions, with Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo also finding the net at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Betis, third, had Facundo Bernal sent off for a headbutt on Yamal early in the second half of a pulsating clash.

Barca set a new club record for victories at the start of a league campaign and equalled the all-time record of nine, set by Real Madrid in the 1968/69 season.

Flick’s side boast 11 wins from 11 games across all competitions.

Earlier Atletico, second, snatched a late 1-0 win at Espanyol and are five points behind Barca, while Betis are eight points adrift of the leaders and Real Madrid, fourth, host Sevilla on Sunday.

Betis rested several players, including key midfielder Isco, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Feyenoord.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side still gave Barca a stern test, after the Catalan giants went ahead through a sensational Yamal strike in the 10th minute.

The 19-year-old turned sharply on the edge of the box to escape Bernal and then exquisitely curled into the top corner.

Despite their irresistible attacking play, Barca’s clear weakness under Flick has been their defense and Betis were level before the half-hour mark.

A corner came all the way through the box and was recycled by Pablo Fornals, who crossed for Valentin Gomez to head home, getting in front of Barca defender Xavi Espart.

Former Manchester City midfielder Rodri put Barca back in front with a header from a corner, before Giovani Lo Celso thought he had equalized in spectacular fashion for the hosts.

However the Argentine midfielder’s long-range goal was ruled out for a handball by Cucho Hernandez earlier in the move, much to Betis’ chagrin.

Jesus extended Barca’s lead six minutes into the second half from Yamal’s cut-back, moments after having another goal ruled out for offside.

Ez Abde immediately pulled one back for Betis during a wild spell, and in the aftermath they were reduced to 10 men when Bernal was sent off for a head-butt on Yamal, who was booked for his part in a confrontation between several players from both sides.

Barca added their fourth when Pau Cubarsi nodded the ball across to Garcia to pounce from close range.

It was the eighth time this season Flick’s free-scoring side have scored four goals or more in a match.

The coach brought Raphinha on as a substitute after the Brazilian missed the previous two matches with an injury problem, taking off Yamal to prevent a potential further card and suspension for the Clasico next weekend.

First comes the matter of a visit to the French capital on Tuesday to face reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, which promises to be a thrilling match.

Substitute Olmo finished the match off with a neat finish from the edge of the box as Betis backed off to allow Barca’s attention to turn to Europe.