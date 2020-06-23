DUBAI: Oman will reopen malls and some businesses and industrial activities on Wednesday, the state news agency said on Tuesday.
The businesses covered by the decision include real estate offices, travel agencies, maintenance businesses and dry cleaners. Social distancing of at least two meters must be maintained by customers, the agency said.
Oman to reopen malls, some businesses, factories from June 24
