Families pay tribute to three men slain in English park

Floral tributes left in memory of the victims of the June 20 stabbings, are pictured in the centre of Reading, west of London on June 23, 2020. (AFP)
AP

  • The men were attacked Saturday evening at Forbury Gardens park in Reading
LONDON: The families of the three victims of a stabbing rampage in a English park paid tribute to their loved ones Tuesday, saying how their hearts have been broken at losing them in what is being treated as a terror attack.
Police named the dead as teacher James Furlong, 36; scientist David Wails, 49; and pharmaceutical worker Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39. The three friends were enjoying a warm Saturday evening when they were attacked at Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people some 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. A 25-year-old suspect is in custody but officials say the motive for the carnage is unclear.
Martin Cooper, the head of LGBT organization Reading Pride, sad the victims were “true gentlemen” and stalwart supporters of the community.
In statements released by police, the men’s families each offered a reckoning of their grief.
Wails’ parents described him as a much-loved son, brother and uncle who never hurt anyone in his life.
“We are broken-hearted at losing him and in such a terrible way,’’ they said. “We will treasure our wonderful memories of him and he will always be with us in our hearts.”
Furlong’s parents said “James was a wonderful man. He was beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun.”
“He was the best son, brother, uncle and partner you could wish for. We are thankful for the memories he gave us all,” they said. We will never forget him and he will live in our hearts forever.”
The tributes came just a day after people in Reading gathered for a moment of silence. More than 100 students lit candles and laid flowers in memory of Furlong, a history teacher in the nearby town of Wokingham
The family of Ritchie-Bennett, who was originally from Philadelphia, also expressed their sadness.
“I was absolutely blessed and proud to be Joe’s father for 39 years and we are heartbroken by what has happened,” his father said.
Lifelong friend Danielle Gayda said Ritchie-Bennett lit up any room he entered and was “unapologetically himself.”
“He came in the room and everybody was like, ‘Oh, it’s Joe Ritchie. Joe Ritchie’s here.’ Everybody was always excited to see him,” said Gayda, who grew up with him in Philadelphia.
She said Ritchie-Bennett came from a family of city police officers, but followed his own path, first to Canada, where he studied for a time, and later to England, where he married Ian Bennett of Reading in about 2006.
His husband died of cancer in 2014, but Ritchie-Bennett stayed in Reading and remained close to his in-laws there.
“Joe was with him through everything,” Gayda said. “We all thought that Ian was taken from us much too soon. They had a lot left to their story. And now with Joe being gone … they’re together again, but we’re just very sad that both of them are not here with us.”
Police have not identified the suspect, but Britain’s national news agency, Press Association, and other media outlets named the alleged attacker as Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan asylum-seeker living in Reading.
Three other people were wounded in the attack. They have all been released from hospitals.

LONDON: As many as one in three patients who recover from COVID-19 could suffer from long-term damage to the lungs or brain, as well as chronic fatigue and psychological issues, research suggests. 

Experts from Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) said there is growing evidence that the virus causes persistent, or in some cases permanent, damage to the body after recovery.

NHS England guidance reported by the Daily Telegraph newspaper indicates that the lungs of as many as 30 percent of patients may be damaged or scarred if COVID-19 follows the same pattern as similar diseases such as SARS and MERS.

The guidance also said COVID-19 may cause permanent damage to the brain in a quarter of patients who suffer respiratory distress, causing a heightened risk of Alzheimer’s disease and prolonged chronic fatigue.

Dr. Hilary Floyd, clinical director at the NHS Seacole Centre for COVID-19 recovery, said she is worried about how little is known about the long-term consequences of the virus, and she has been shocked by its lasting impacts on younger people.

“We have a couple of patients in their 40s at the moment; we really didn’t expect that,” she said. “These are people who were independent, they might be running their own business, going to the gym, swimming, active — now they’re at the point they can’t get out of bed.”

Some survivors, Floyd said, “may always have some level of debilitation.” In addition to the persistent physical impact of the virus, many patients will also suffer lasting psychological damage.

Dr. Janet Scott, a virus expert at the University of Glasgow-MRC Centre for Virus Research, warned of “post-traumatic stress, anxiety or depression” caused by the physical impact of the virus. 

Both Scott and Floyd warned that there remains a serious lack of clarity on the scale of long-term physical and mental complications caused by the disease.

Topics: National Health Service (NHS) COVID-19 Alzheimer’s

