Bangladeshi health minister facing ‘Herculean’ task

A health worker collects a swab sample from a child on Tuesday at Mugda Medical College and Hospital, as the outbreak continues in Dhaka. (Reuters)
Updated 24 June 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Despite ‘unprecedented challenge’ Zahid Maleque remains optimistic
DHAKA: In the 18 months since Zahid Maleque took office as Bangladesh’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, he has faced one national emergency after another.

The 61-year-old politician told Arab News that two major health crises meant that he hit the ground running after assuming the high-profile ministerial post.

“First, there was the dengue outbreak which infected 101,354 and killed more than 200 people last year. Despite our limited resources, we successfully overcame that crisis compared to other countries,” he said during an exclusive interview on Monday.

That, however, was a “minor trial” compared to the “Herculean” task of dealing with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The first cases in Bangladesh were detected in March and infections have quadrupled in the past month. As of Tuesday, 120,000 people had tested positive for the disease, with nearly 1,600 deaths reported.

A month ago, on May 23, the total number of infections stood at 32,078.

“It’s a Herculean task because we have a high density of people. This is despite the fact that everything has stopped. It’s an unprecedented challenge and something that has never happened in Bangladesh before,” added Maleque, who served as the country’s junior health minister for five years during the Awami League party’s rule.

Listing the challenges faced by his ministry in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, he said: “Finding experienced human resources is a big task for my office at the moment. For example, to treat patients in the ICU (intensive care unit), we need well-trained experts who can’t be sourced overnight,” adding that ensuring a population of 166 million adhered to social distancing rules and health and safety guidelines was an uphill task in itself.

The COVID-19 crisis has also put a massive dent in the Bangladeshi economy – foreign exchange earnings alone are expected to drop by 25 percent or $4 billion, while the country has already lost $3.15 billion in orders due to the pandemic, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The textile industry is the largest export-earning source for the country, with the sector generating $36 million last year alone.

While most nations are eager to end virus-induced lockdowns to allow them to reboot their economies, the pressure to do so is even more apparent in countries such as Bangladesh where a significant number of people live below the poverty line.

Despite the limitations, the Bangladeshi government has proposed a budget of $3.43 billion for the next financial year to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Maleque, however, said finance was not his most immediate concern.

With Bangladesh registering the world’s highest mortality rate among doctors, he said it was his “sacred duty” to protect frontline workers in the war against the virus which had so far infected nearly 4,000 medics and killed 45 doctors.

“To ensure their safety, the government has provided personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, and other safety gear. We have also reduced their working hours. It will be regrettable if we continue to lose more doctors and medics,” the minister added.

Maleque said authorities were planning to add extra beds in hospitals and recruit thousands more health professionals in addition to the “2,000 new doctors, 6,000 nurses, and 3,000 health technicians” already hired by the government in the past few months.

“We can’t increase the number of hospitals overnight. But we can increase the number of beds and treatment facilities, and that is what we are doing now,” he added.

As an additional measure, the government has set up isolation centers in the capital Dhaka – which has the highest concentration of COVID-19 victims in the country – with plans in place to enforce a “zone-based” lockdown soon.

“We are in the process of identifying the worst-affected zones in Dhaka. The government has already initiated a zone-based lockdown in the most-affected areas and is considering the intensity of infection; the areas will be marked as red, yellow, and green. Already, 15 districts have been under the new lockdown for the past 21 days,” he said.

To contain the spread of the virus, Bangladesh enforced a nationwide lockdown more than two months ago, on March 26, but lifted restrictions in “a limited capacity” on May 31, despite a sizeable uptick in infections. 

Justifying the government’s decision to reopen offices and industrial units, Maleque pointed out it “had to strike a balance between life and livelihoods.”

He said: “As a developing nation, we have to make it work together. We have to contain the virus and keep rolling the economic cycle of the country. In this context, we had no other choice,” adding that despite a sharp increase in the infection rate, Bangladesh was yet to procure rapid testing kits.

“It (the procurement of testing kits) has yet to be approved by the WHO (World Health Organization). There are some risk factors too, as it generates wrong results in some cases. If a coronavirus positive is falsely detected as negative, the person can infect many others. It’s also dangerous for the infected person. Therefore, we decided against using any rapid test kits unless we get reliable ones,” he said.

Admitting that Bangladesh had not been able to achieve the desired results from the lockdown, Maleque said his ministry’s top priorities for the next year would be to “ensure treatment for all COVID-19 patients in the country.”

He added: “The lockdown was successful only to some extent. If people don’t follow the instructions issued by the government, it will be complicated to manage and mitigate the ongoing health emergency.”

However, he remained optimistic about overcoming the crisis and was grateful for the “opportunity to serve people.”

Maleque said: “There are challenges of course, but there’s a satisfaction in saving lives. Once we overcome this crisis, people will remember us forever.”

Syrian exile reveals family’s arduous journey to freedom to mark World Refugee Day

Updated 23 June 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

  • ‘Italy has given us a new life, we have found peace at last’: Douaa Alkoka
ROME: She left Damascus as a young girl, in search of a future with her family and medical treatment for her father.

Today, Douaa Alkoka, 19, lives, works and studies in Camini, a small town in the southern Italian region of Calabria.

After a long and difficult journey from Syria to Lebanon, Alkoka then managed to reach Italy with her family, where she finally found the peace she had been seeking.

“I’ve been in Italy for four years now, but I left my country many years before for various reasons,” she said. “The first was the war, and then for my father’s health problems. In Syria, it was difficult to find a solution, and we had to leave to find a special operation for my father,” Alkoka said at an event organized in Rome by UNHCR, the UN High Commission for Refugees, to mark World Refugee Day on June 20.

“I left Syria as a little girl, when I was nearly nine years old. With my family we went to Lebanon, where we encountered many difficulties. We ended up in a place where they don’t want people like us,” she said without elaborating. “It was just hard, that’s all.”

Alkoka said: “Only after a lot of struggle did we manage to find a room where we could stay. There were seven of us, the place was tiny and we stayed there for three years. Those were the hardest years of my life. We didn’t manage to attend school that often. They treated us badly over there.

“We really had a lot of problems, and my father was really sick. At some point, I don’t know how we found out that we could do my father’s operation in Italy. They called us to come here in Italy,” she said. 

“When the family learned the news that we could go to Italy, we felt sad and happy at the same time. We were happy for my father, because it’s difficult to see a father who is ill without being able to do anything about it. But we were sad because after we had to leave our country we were going really far away, without knowing if we would go back one day.

“When we arrived in Calabria, at the beginning it was difficult because everyone spoke Italian and we didn’t understand what they were saying,” she said.

In Lamezia Terme, the Syrian family met Rosario Zurzolo, president of the Eurocoop Servizi company, who runs a project to provide refugees with accommodation.

“He took us to Camini. At the beginning we weren’t happy. We felt that we were far away from our country, finding ourselves in a place where we didn’t know if we would be OK or not,” she said.

“But when we started to speak Italian, to go to school, we felt happy. We realized we had found a place where people cared about us. We found peace, which we hadn’t had for a long time,” she said.

Now Alkoka is the local representative of the Pro Loco tourist information office in Camini and is finding time to continue her studiesm — something that had been impossible both in Syria and Lebanon.

“I am happy to have come to Italy, above all to Camini. People are special here,” she said.​

For the World Refugee Day, UNHCR launched a free app, Workeen, to help migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers find work.

The app provides a checklist of documents needed to work in the host country, including ID card, language certification, work experience certification and previous education, and is available in Italian, English, Arabic and Farsi, as well as other European languages.

