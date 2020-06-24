Australian public broadcaster to cut 250 jobs

MBC praises Saudi Arabia for shutting down piracy websites

LONDON: The Middle East’s largest media company MBC has “extended its gratitude and appreciation” to Saudi Arabia for shutting down dozens of illegally-run websites.

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) said on Monday it had shut down 231 websites that were pirating and streaming content.

Some of the content being pirated by the sites belonged to MBC, the broadcaster said Tuesday.

“The SAIP, which is run by the Saudi Ministry of Commerce and Investment, demonstrates the government’s commitment to tackling content piracy and protecting IP rights, and is an example that MBC Group highlights as one for other authorities in the MENA region to emulate,” MBC said.

“MBC Group shares the vision, mission and commitment of local authorities in terms of continuously monitoring and tackling content piracy, by forging closer ties with telecommunications regulators and other entities - thus identifying those responsible for violations.”

Dubai-based MBC said one of the company’s key pillars is to protect producers, writers, content creators and others in the sector.